IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's RCB vs CSK match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 52 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3. The game is being billed as yet another clash between Indian superstars Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. When RCB and CSK met in the first half, Bengaluru beat Chennai to end their 17-year-old jinx at the venue.

Bengaluru are currently placed third in the IPL 2025 points table and are in a great position to qualify for the playoffs. They have 14 points from 10 matches, with a net run rate of +0.521. In their previous match, RCB beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Bowling first, Bengaluru held Delhi to 162-8 and then got home with nine balls to spare.

Chennai are last in the points table and were officially eliminated from the playoffs race after their four-wicket loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Chepauk. They did marginally better with the willow, scoring 190 while batting first. However, they total proved inadequate as PBKS got over the line in the last over.

In the head-to-head battle, CSK have a 21-12 lead over RCB in the IPL. Meanwhile, a number of significant milestones could be achieved by cricketers from both teams in match number 52 of IPL 2025 on Saturday. Take a look.

#1 RCB star Virat Kohli needs 53 needs to reach major landmark in his IPL career

Kohli has been in wonderful form for RCB with the willow in IPL 2025. In 10 innings, he has smashed 443 runs at an average of 63.28 and a strike rate of 138.87, with as many as six half-centuries and a best of 73*.

The 36-year-old needs 53 runs to complete 8,500 runs in his IPL career. The veteran batter has played 262 matches (254 innings) in the T20 league and has amassed 8,447 runs at an average of 39.47 and a strike rate of 132.31, with eight tons and 61 fifties. Kohli is already the all-time leading run-getter in the IPL.

#2 CSK skipper MS Dhoni needs 3 sixes to reach major T20 landmark

CSK captain Dhoni has played a few decent cameos for the franchise in the IPL although his batting position has been a matter of debate. The 43-year-old has scored 151 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 148.03.

Dhoni has struck 12 fours and nine sixes in IPL 2025 so far. The keeper-batter needs three sixes to complete 350 sixes in his T20 career. In 401 matches (352 innings), Dhoni has struck 347 sixes and 529 fours. In his IPL career, the right-handed batter has hit 375 fours and 261 sixes.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja needs 1 wicket to achieve massive milestone for CSK in IPL

Chennai all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has claimed seven wickets in 10 matches with his left-arm spin in IPL 2025, averaging 31.42 at an economy rate of 8.51. He picked up one wicket against PBKS to become CSK's joint-leading wicket taker in the IPL. Both Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo have 140 scalps while representing Chennai in the IPL. With one more wicket, Jadeja will be the sole record holder.

Jadeja also needs one wicket to complete 150 scalps for CSK in T20 cricket (IPL + CLT20). In 196 matches (183 innings) so far, he has claimed 149 wickets at an average of 28.97 and an economy rate of 7.74, with a best of 5/16.

#4 Krunal Pandya is 58 runs away from 3,000 T20 runs

RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya has been one of the key factors behind the team's successful run in IPL 2025. He scored a match-winning 73* off 47 balls in the triumph against DC in Delhi. With his left-arm spin, Krunal has picked up 13 wickets, averaging 21.23 at an economy rate of 8.62.

The left-handed batter needs 58 runs to complete 3,000 runs in his T20 career. In 217 matches (176 innings), he has scored 2,942 runs at an average of 24.11 and a strike rate of 130.93, with nine half-centuries.

#5 Devdutt Padikkal needs 11 fours for 200 IPL fours

RCB batter Devdutt Padikkal has scored 230 runs in nine innings in IPL 2025, averaging 28.75 at a strike rate of 154.36, with two fifties. The left-handed batter has struck 20 fours and 13 sixes. Padikkal needs 11 fours to complete 200 fours in his IPL career. In 73 matches, he has hit 189 fours and 55 sixes.

