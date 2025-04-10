IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's RCB vs DC match

Two in-form teams, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash in match number 24 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 10. Hosts RCB have won three of their four matches and are in third place in the points table. As for DC, they are undefeated in the tournament after three matches and are occupying the second slot.

After going down to Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets, Bengaluru made a strong comeback to get the better of Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, RCB put up an impressive total of 221-5 as skipper Rajat Patidar (64 off 32) again led from the front, while Virat Kohli (67 off 42) also chipped in. MI fell short as RCB bowlers kept chipping away at the wickets.

Delhi made it three out of three in IPL 2025 when they defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 25 runs in their previous match at Chepauk. DC batted first and posted a competitive 183-6 as KL Rahul top-scored with 77 off 51 balls. It was a gettable total, but CSK's batting yet again failed to rise to the challenge.

Looking at the head-to-head numbers between the two sides in the IPL, RCB have a 19-11 lead over DC. Meanwhile, several impressive landmarks could be achieved in the RCB vs DC IPL 2025 clash on Thursday. Take a look.

#1 Virat Kohli is 1 fifty away from massive T20 milestone

Veteran RCB batter Kohli has made an impressive start to his IPL 2025 campaign. In four innings, he has scored 164 runs at a strike rate of 143.85, with the aid of two half-centuries.

With another fifty against DC at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli can complete 100 half-centuries in T20 cricket. In 403 matches (386 innings) in his T20 career, he has 99 fifties and nine hundreds.

#2 Axar Patel needs 1 six to complete 50 sixes for DC in the IPL

DC skipper Axar Patel has played some handy cameos for the franchise in IPL 2025, carrying on his batting form from international cricket. In two innings, he has contributed 43 runs at a strike rate of 172. The southpaw has struck five fours and two sixes so far. With one more maximum, he will complete 50 sixes for DC in the IPL. In 85 matches (64 innings), he has slammed 49 sixes and 75 fours.

#3 RCB skipper Rajat Patidar is 40 runs away from significant IPL landmark

Bengaluru captain Patidar has been in amazing form with the willow in IPL 2025. In four innings, he has smashed 161 runs at a strike rate of 175, with two half-centuries. The 31-year-old is 40 runs away from completing 1,000 runs in his IPL career. In 28 innings, Patidar has 960 runs to his name at an average of 35.55 and a strike rate of 161.34, with one hundred and nine fifties.

#4 Tristan Stubbs needs 16 runs to complete 500 runs in the IPL

DC batter Tristan Stubbs needs 16 runs to complete 500 runs in the IPL. The Proteas batter has contributed 79 runs in three innings in the ongoing edition at a strike rate of 164.58.

Overall, he has 484 runs to his name in the IPL from 20 innings at a strike rate of 172.24. Of his 484 runs, 457 have come for DC in 16 innings at a strike rate of 185.77.

#5 Josh Hazlewood needs 6 wickets for major T20 milestone

Seasoned RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood has been excellent for the franchise in IPL 2025. In four matches, he has claimed eight wickets at an average of 15.37 and an economy rate of 7.76. The Aussie fast bowler needs six wickets to complete 150 T20 scalps. In 111 matches in the format, he has so far picked up 144 wickets at an average of 21.93 and an economy rate of 7.52, with a best of 4-12.

Other landmarks that could be reached in today's RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match

KL Rahul needs 9 sixes to complete 200 IPL sixes.

Phil Salt needs 10 fours to complete 100 fours in the IPL.

Abishek Porel is 73 runs away from completing 500 runs in the IPL.

Devdutt Padikkal needs 38 runs to complete 1,000 runs for RCB in IPL.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More