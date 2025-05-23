IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's RCB vs SRH match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 65 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 23. This game was earlier scheduled to be played at the M Chinnaswamy, but was shifted to Lucknow by the BCCI due to inclement weather in Bengaluru.

RCB are currently second in the points table, with 17 points from 12 matches. Winning both their remaining matches will assure them of a place in the top two as Punjab Kings (PBKS) are the only other side that can reach 21 points. Bengaluru can even make it to the top two with 19 points if other results go their way.

RCB's previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was abandoned due to rain without the toss being held. As such, Bengaluru players haven't stepped onto the field for an IPL 2025 match since May 3, when they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by two wickets in a home game. It remains to be seen whether the break affects their rhythm in any way.

RCB and SRH have clashed 25 times in the IPL, with Hyderabad having a 13-11 lead in the head-to-head numbers. One match produced no result. Ahead of Friday's IPL 2025 game, let's look at some milestones that can be achieved by players from both sides.

#1 RCB batting star Virat Kohli needs 1 four to reach major landmark in the IPL

Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli has scored 505 runs in 11 innings in IPL 2025, averaging 63.12 at a strike rate of 143.46, with as many as seven half-centuries. The 36-year-old has struck 44 fours and 18 sixes in the tournament so far.

Kohli needs one four to complete 750 fours in his legendary IPL career. In 263 matches (255 innings), he has amassed 8,509 at a strike rate of 132.60, with the aid of 749 fours and 290 sixes.

#2 SRH opener Abhishek Sharma needs 32 runs to complete 4,000 T20 runs

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma has had a decent IPL 2025 campaign with the willow. In 11 innings, he has scored 373 runs at an average of 33.90 and a strike rate of 192.26, with one hundred and two half-centuries to his name.

The southpaw needs 32 runs to complete 4,000 runs in his T20 career. In 144 matches (140 innings), Abhishek has scored 3,986 runs at an average of 31.49 and a strike rate of 165.81, with seven hundreds and 22 half-centuries.

#3 Krunal Pandya needs 58 runs for 3,000 T20 runs

RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya has made some crucial contributions with both bat and ball in IPL 2025. With his left-arm spin, he has claimed 14 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 21.42 and an economy rate of 8.57. With the bat, he smashed a match-winning 73* off 47 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Krunal needs 58 runs to reach the 3,000-run mark his T20 career. In 218 matches (176 innings), the left-handed batter has scored 2,942 runs at an average of 24.11 and a strike rate of 130.93, with the aid of nine fifties.

#4 Heinrich Klaasen needs 3 sixes to complete 300 T20 sixes

SRH keeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has been among the few positives for the team in an otherwise disappointing IPL 2025 campaign. In 11 innings, he has notched up 358 runs at an average of 35.80 and a strike rate of 155.65.

The South African cricketer has slammed 33 fours and 14 sixes. He needs three sixes to complete 300 sixes in his T20 career. In 245 matches (224 innings), Klaasen has hit 297 sixes and 360 fours.

#5 Phil Salt needs 82 runs to complete 7,000 T20 runs

RCB opener Phil Salt is all set to make a comeback from injury. The right-handed batter last played a match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 24. Salt has scored 239 runs in nine innings at an average of 26.55 and a strike rate of 168.30.

The aggressive right-handed batter need 82 runs to reach 7,000-run mark in his T20 career. In 285 matches (276 innings), Salt has scored 6,918 runs at an average of 27.12 and a strike rate of 155.60, with three tons and 45 fifties.

