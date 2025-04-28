IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's RR vs GT match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 47 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, April 28. With just two wins from nine matches, RR are all but out of the playoffs race. GT, on the other hand, are in second position, with 12 points from eight matches.

Rajasthan last won a match in IPL 2025 on April 5, when they thumped Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 50 runs in Mullanpur. Since then, they have registered five consecutive losses. There has been a shocking similar pattern to RR's losses in the last three matches as they have crumbed from a winning position in chases. Skipper Sanju Samson being in and out due to injury hasn't helped their cause.

Gujarat have had a highly clinical IPL 2025 campaign so far. Their top three of Sai Sudharsan, skipper Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler have made significant contributions, while Sherfane Rutherford has also chipped in with crucial cameos. In the bowling department, Prasidh Krishna has been exceptional, while Rashid Khan has lifted his game after an underwhelming start to the season.

GT have a significant 6-1 lead over RR in the head-to-head battle in the IPL. Meanwhile, a number of milestones could be achieved in match number 47 of IPL 2025 in Jaipur on Monday. Here's a lowdown.

#1 GT pacer Prasidh Krishna needs 3 wickets to reach significant T20 milestone

GT pacer Prasidh has had an excellent IPL 2025 campaign. In eight innings, the right-arm pacer has claimed 16 wickets at an average of 14.12 and an economy rate of 7.29, with a best of 4-41. He is currently the second-leading wicket-taker in IPL 2025.

Prasidh needs three wickets to complete 100 scalps in his T20 career. In 90 matches, he has picked up 97 wickets at an average of 28.97 and an economy rate of 8.48, with the aid of two four-fers. Of his T20 scalps, 65 have come in the IPL from 59 matches, averaging 29.67 at an economy rate of 8.69.

#2 RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal needs 37 runs to complete 2,000 runs in IPL

Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has been among the few positives for RR in their otherwise forgettable IPL 2025 campaign. In nine matches, he has smashed 356 runs at an average of 39.55 and a strike rate of 148.95, with four half-centuries.

The left-handed batter needs 37 runs to complete 2,000 runs in his IPL career. In 61 innings so far, Jaiswal has scored 1,963 runs at an average of 33.27 and a strike rate of 150.30, with two hundreds and 13 half-centuries.

#3 Jos Buttler needs 62 runs to complete 4,000 IPL runs

GT batting star Buttler has been a key factor behind the franchise's exceptional run in IPL 2025. In eight matches, he has hammered 356 runs at an average of 71.20 and a strike rate of 165.58, with three half-centuries.

The England cricketer needs 62 runs to complete 4,000 runs in his IPL career. In 114 innings so far, he has notched up 3,938 runs at an average of 39.77 and a strike rate of 148.99, with seven hundreds and 22 half-centuries to his name. Buttler also needs five fours to complete 400 fours in his IPL career.

#4 Sai Sudharsan is 71 runs away from 2,000 T20 runs

GT opener Sudharsan has been amazingly consistent in IPL 2025. In eight innings, he has compiled 417 runs, averaging 52.12 at a strike rate of 152.18, with the aid of five half-centuries, which includes a best of 82.

Expand Tweet

The left-handed batter needs 71 runs to complete 2,000 runs in his T20 career. In 52 innings, Sudharsan has scored 1,929 runs at an average of 41.93 and a strike rate of 134.61, with one ton and 13 fifties. He also needs 49 runs to complete 1,500 runs in his IPL career. In 33 innings, Sudharsan has scored 1,451 runs.

#5 Maheesh Theekshana needs 1 scalp to complete 200 wickets in his T20 career

RR off spinner Maheesh Theekshana has had a mixed IPL 2025 campaign. In eight matches, he has claimed seven wickets at an average of 41 and an economy rate of 9.56. Theekshana needs one wicket to complete 200 scalps in his T20 career. In 192 matches, he has picked up 199 wickets at an average of 25.16 and an economy rate of 6.89, with four four-fers.

Other landmarks that can be achieved in RR vs GT IPL 2025 match

Shubman Gill needs 7 fours for 350 IPL fours

Tushar Deshpande 2 wickets away from 50 IPL scalps

Riyan Parag needs 5 fours to complete 200 T20 fours

Nitish Rana needs 3 sixes to complete 250 sixes in T20s

