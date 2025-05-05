IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's SRH vs DC match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will meet Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 55 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, May 5. SRH are languishing in ninth place in the points table, with six points from 10 games. On the other hand, DC are in fifth position, with 12 points from 10 games.

Ad

Hyderabad need to win all their remaining matches and then hope that other results go their way to secure qualification for the IPL 2025 playoffs. They have, however, lost three of their last four matches. Their famed openers have failed to deliver consistently, although Abhishek Sharma did score a half-century in the last game. Their bowling has been below par in most games.

Delhi began IPL 2025 with four consecutive wins. However, they have lost four of their last six matches. Another defeat will put their qualification hopes in jeopardy. Chasing totals has been DC's Achilles' heel in the tournament. In their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as well, they faltered in a chase of 205, slipping from 136-3 to finish on 190-9.

Ad

Trending

In the head-to-head numbers, SRH have a slender 13-12 lead over DC. A number of impressive milestones could be achieved by players from both sides in match number 55 of IPL 2025 on Monday. Here's a lowdown.

#1 DC batter KL Rahul needs 43 runs for major T20 landmark

Senior Delhi batter KL Rahul has been in good with the willow in IPL 2025. In nine innings, he has scored 371 runs at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 146.06, with the aid of three half-centuries.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rahul needs 43 runs to complete 8,000 runs in his T20 career. The 33-year-old played has played 235 T20 matches (222 innings) in which he has scored 7,957 runs at an average of 42.32 and a strike rate of 136.29, with six hundreds and 68 half-centuries.

#2 SRH pacer Harshal Patel needs 2 wickets to complete 150 IPL scalps

Hyderabad pacer Harshal Patel has claimed 13 wickets in nine matches in IPL 2025 at an average 21.92, with two four-fers. In the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk, the right-arm pacer claimed 4-28.

Ad

Harshal needs two wickets to complete 150 scalps in his IPL career. In 115 matches (112 innings), the 34-year-old has picked up 148 wickets at an average of 23.20 and an economy rate of 8.80, with one five-fer and four four-fers.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav needs 1 wicket for significant IPL milestone

DC left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has claimed 12 wickets in 10 innings in IPL 2025, averaging 21.91 at an economy rate of 6.74. He has, however, gone wicketless in Delhi's last three matches.

Ad

Kuldeep still needs one wicket to complete 100 scalps in his IPL career. In 94 matches (92 innings), the 30-year-old has claimed 99 wickets at an average of 26.77 and an economy rate of 8.03, with four four-fers.

#4 Travis Head needs 3 sixes to complete 200 T20 sixes

SRH opener Travis Head has scored 281 runs in 10 innings in IPL 2025, averaging 28.10 at a strike rate of 156.11, with two fifties to his credit. The left-handed batter has slammed 41 fours and nine sixes in IPL 2025 so far.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Head needs to hit three sixes to complete 200 sixes in his T20 career. In 156 matches (152 innings), he has hit 197 sixes. The southpaw also needs one four for 400 T20 sixes. With one six, Head will also complete 50 sixes in his IPL career.

#5 Karun Nair needs 3 sixes to complete 50 IPL sixes

DC batter Karun Nair has gone off the boil after his brilliant 89 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in a losing cause. In six innings in IPL 2025, he has scored 154 runs at an average of 25.66 and a strike rate of 177.01. Nair needs three sixes to complete 50 sixes in the IPL. In 74 innings, he has struck 47 maximums.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More