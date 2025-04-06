IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's SRH vs GT match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 19 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 6. SRH are languishing at the last position in the points table with three consecutive losses, and big ones at that. GT, on the other hand, are in third place, with two wins from three matches.

Hyderabad have vowed to continue their ultra-aggressive approach with the bat. However, in the wake of three big losses, they might have to tweak their tactics to some extent. Things went according to plan for them in the opening match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), but it has all gone downhill for them since then. The bowling department is also struggling, with even Pat Cummins looking out of sorts.

Gujarat began their campaign with a 11-run loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS), but have been impressive since then. They came up with a clinical effort to hammer Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by eight wickets in their previous match. Bowling first, GT held RCB to 169-8 as Mohammed Siraj (3-19) produced an outstanding spell. Jos Buttler (73* off 39) then shone in the chase.

A number of significant milestones could be achieved by players from both sides in today's SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match. Take a look.

#1 Mohammed Siraj needs 2 wickets to reach impressive IPL landmark

GT pacer Siraj was named Player of the Match for his brilliant three-wicket spell against RCB. He now needs just two wickets to complete 100 scalps in the IPL. The right-arm pacer has claimed 98 wickets in 96 matches at an average of 29.88 and an economy rate of 8.65, with two four-fers. Of his 98 wickets, 83 have come for RCB in 87 matches, averaging 31.44 at an economy rate of 8.60.

#2 Travis Head 88 runs away from 1,000 IPL runs

SRH opener Travis Head began IPL 2025 with an impactful knock of 67 off just 31 balls against RR. However, in his next three innings, he has registered scores of 47, 22 and four.

The left-handed batter needs 88 runs to complete 1,000 runs in the IPL. In 29 matches, he has scored 912 runs at an average of 36.48 and an excellent strike rate of 176.40. Head's stats include one hundred and six half-centuries.

#3 Shubman Gill is 2 sixes away from 150 T20 sixes

Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill has registered scores of 33, 38 and 14 in three innings in IPL 2025. He hasn't got the big score, but has looked dangerous. The right-hander has smacked seven fours and five sixes in the tournament so far. Gill is now just two sixes away from 150 T20 sixes. He has struck 148 in as many matches. He also needs five fours to complete 450 fours in T20 cricket.

#4 Abhishek Sharma needs 90 runs to complete 1,500 runs in IPL

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma has had a forgettable IPL 2025 so far. In four innings, the left-handed batter has managed only 33 runs, with a best of 24. In his last three innings, he has been dismissed for single-figure scores.

Abhishek will be hoping for a big knock on Sunday against the Titans. He needs 90 runs to reach 1,500 IPL runs. In 67 games, he has 1,410 runs at an average of 24.31 and a strike rate of 154.77.

#5 Finisher Rahul Tewatia is 2 runs away from 500 runs for GT in IPL

Gujarat's batting all-rounder Rahul Tewatia has not had much to do in IPL 2025. He has batted twice and has been run out both times for six and zero respectively. The left-hander would want to make a contribution with the willow against SRH if he gets an opportunity. Tewatia needs two runs to complete 500 runs for GT in the IPL. In 33 innings, he has notched up 498 runs at a strike rate of 148.65.

Other landmarks that can be achieved in today's SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match

Ishan Kishan is three fours away from 500 fours in T20 cricket

Heinrich Klaasen needs 12 fours to complete 350 T20 fours and 11 sixes for 300 T20 sixes

Harshal Patel is two wickets away from 250 scalps in T20 cricket

