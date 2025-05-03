IPL 2025: 5 milestones that were reached during GT's commanding 38-run win over SRH in Match 51 ft. Sai Sudarshan

The Gujarat Titans (GT) returned to winning ways with a 38-run victory over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, May 2. The 2022 IPL winner jumped to second place in the table with 14 points in 10 games.
Batting first, GT scored a mammoth 224/6 in 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Shubman Gill (76) and Jos Buttler (64). Sai Sudarshan also smashed a quickfire 48 off 23 deliveries. Senior left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat picked up three wickets.
In reply, Abhishek Sharma was the lone warrior for the SRH, scoring 74 off 41 deliveries. However, he lacked support at the other end and eventually scored 186/6, falling short by 38 runs. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna picked up two wickets each.
On that note, let's look at four milestones that were reached during GT's convincing win over SRH.
#1 Sai Sudarshan became the fastest Indian batter to score 2000 T20 runs
The GT opener has been in outstanding form in the last few seasons. Sai Sudarshan has scored 350+ runs in the last two seasons and has continued his excellent form this year.
The southpaw scored a quickfire 48 off 23 deliveries against the SRH tonight. In the process, he crossed the 2000 runs milestone in T20 cricket and became the fastest Indian to do so, achieving it in 54 innings. He leapfrogged master blaster Sachin Tendulkar to reach the landmark in 59 innings.
#2 Jos Buttler completes 4000 runs in the IPL
The English wicketkeeper-batter has one of the most phenomenal batters in the IPL. Jos Buttler has scored 350+ runs in the last four seasons and displayed exemplary form tonight against SRH.
He scored 64 runs off 37 deliveries, including three boundaries and four sixes. He completed 4000 IPL runs and became the 18th batter to achieve the landmark.
#3 Sai Sudarshan became the fastest to score 1500 IPL runs
The left-handed batter has amassed 1538 runs in 35 innings at an average of 48.06, including a century and 11 fifties. He completed 1500 IPL runs tonight and became the fastest to do so, reaching the milestone in 35 innings.
Sudarshan went past former Australian opener Shaun Marsh to reach the landmark in 36 innings. Chris Gayle, meanwhile, scored 1500 IPL runs in 37 innings.
#4 Abhishek Sharma is second among Indians in the list of batters with most IPL innings with six or more maximums
SRH opener Abhishek Sharma had a good field day, scoring 74 off 41 balls, albeit in a losing cause. The left-handed batter smashed four boundaries and six maximums. With that, he has six IPL innings with six or more maximums - the second most by an Indian batter.
Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson has hit six or more maximums in eight IPL innings - the most by an Indian batter.
#5 Prasidh Krishna completes 100 T20 wickets
The lanky pacer had another excellent outing against SRH, returning with 2/19 in his quota of four overs. He conceded only one boundary and bowled 10 dot deliveries. With that, he completed 100 T20 wickets.
