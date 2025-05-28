IPL 2025: 5 records broken during RCB's unbelievable 6-wicket win over in LSG in Match 70

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pulled off a whirlwind chase that’ll be remembered for ages to come. They beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the last league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday. With that, RCB finished second on the points table and sealed their spot in Qualifier 1.

LSG recorded their highest innings total in IPL at home as they finished with 227/3. The team rode on Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten century as the skipper ended his campaign scoring 118* off 61. With that, they put up a tough challenge ahead of RCB, who looked for a top-two finish.

They started off the chase brilliantly, with Phil Salt (30 off 19) and Virat Kohli (54 off 30) continuing their top form while opening the innings. While they looked off track after a couple of wickets, stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma’s blitzkrieg helped the visitors complete the chase with eight balls to spare.

The RCB wicketkeeper-batter scored a magnificent 85* off 33 and was superbly supported by Mayank Agarwal, who remained unbeaten, scoring 41 off 23 deliveries. Their unbeaten 107-run stand off 45 deliveries sealed the deal for RCB, who will now face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier 1 fixture.

#5 Mitchell Marsh holds the record for scoring most runs for LSG in a single season

Mitchell Marsh carried his form into LSG’s final match of IPL 2025 and notched up a brilliant half-century to power his side to a strong start. While it was Rishabh Pant who shone bright with his ton, Marsh’s contributions were equally important.

With his 37-ball 67, Marsh concluded his campaign with 627 runs from 13 matches. They scripted a record for scoring the highest runs for LSG in a single season of the IPL. He bettered KL Rahul’s best of 616 runs, which the keeper-batter accumulated in IPL 2022.

Most runs for LSG in a single season

621* - Mitchell Marsh (2025)

616 - KL Rahul (2022)

520 - KL Rahul (2024)

511* - Nicholas Pooran (2025)

508 - Quinton de Kock (2022)

#4 Mitchell Marsh now holds the record for registering most 50-plus scores for LSG in a single season

Marsh scripted another record with his 67(37) as he surpassed KL Rahul’s record of most 50-plus scores for LSG in a single season by registering his seventh this season. While Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran scored five half-centuries each to make it to the list, Marsh topped it with seven.

Most 50-plus scores for LSG in a single season

7 - Mitchell Marsh (2025)*

6 - KL Rahul (2022)

5 - Aiden Markram (2025)

5* - Nicholas Pooran (2025)

#3 Virat Kohli completes 9000 runs for RCB

Chase-master Virat Kohli was at his best yet again as he brought up his 63rd half-century for RCB in IPL while also scripting another record to his name. The former RCB skipper completed 9000 runs for the franchise in IPL, which is the most by any player for a single team in T20s.

Kohli dominates the list with 9030 runs to his name so far for RCB. Behind him is former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, who has scored 6060 runs for the franchise.

Most runs for a team in Men’s T20s

9030* - Virat Kohli for RCB

6060 - Rohit Sharma for MI

5934 - James Vince for Hampshire

5528 - Suresh Raina for CSK

5314 - MS Dhoni for CSK

#2 Virat Kohli now has most 600-plus aggregates in IPL

With his 54-run knock against LSG, Kohli surpassed the 600-run mark this season and is currently the leading run-scorer for the franchise. This is the fifth instance of Kohli aggregating over 600 runs in an IPL edition, the most by any player in the tournament.

Besides this season, Kohli accumulated 600+ runs in 2013, 2016, 2023, and 2024. With yet another successful season, Kohli became the only player to notch up 600+ aggregates for three consecutive years.

600-plus aggregate in an IPL edition most often

5 - Virat Kohli (2013, 2016, 2023, 2024, 2025)

4 - KL Rahul (2018, 2020, 2021, 2022)

3 - Chris Gayle (2011, 2012, 2013)

3 - David Warner (2016, 2017, 2019)

#1 RCB register their highest-ever run chase in IPL

RCB chased down a 228-run target with eight balls to spare, making this their highest-ever chase in 18 years of IPL history. In their 18th year at the IPL, the Rajat Patidar-led side have gotten one step closer to the summit clash. A win against PBKS in Qualifier 1 will secure them a spot in the IPL 2025 Final.

RCB’s previous highest successful 200+ run chase was in 2011 against South Australia in the CLT20 tournament. In the IPL, their previous highest successful 200+ run chase came in 2010 against the Punjab-based outfit, where they chased 204 at their home ground in Bengaluru.

