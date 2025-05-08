IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How GT, RCB, PBKS, MI, DC, KKR, LSG can qualify for playoffs

After the completion of 57 league matches in IPL 2025, seven teams are still in contention for a place in the playoffs. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the only three teams to have been officially knocked out.

Ad

In match number 57 of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 7, CSK beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by two wickets in a last-over thriller. Batting first, KKR put up 179-6 on the board. In the chase, CSK recovered from 60-5 to sneak home in 19.4 overs.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 58 of IPL 2025 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala in another crucial clash on Thursday. Ahead of the match, we analyze the playoffs qualification scenarios for the seven teams in contention.

Ad

Trending

Gujarat Titans (16 points; NRR: +0.793)

Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently on top of the IPL 2025 points table, with 16 points from 11 games. One more win in their next three matches will assure them of a spot in the playoffs. They can also push for a top two finish by winning two of their remaining three matches.

Significantly, GT won't be assured of a playoffs spot if they lose all their remaining three matches in the league stage. In such a scenario, they would be stuck on 16 points, while four other teams could go past them.

Ad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (16 points; NRR: +0.482)

Like GT, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) also have 16 points from 11 games. However, they are second in the points table owing to their net run rate (+0.482). RCB can confirm their place in the IPL 2025 playoffs with one more win, which will take them to 18 points. Apart from Bengaluru, only three others teams can now reach or cross the 18-point mark.

In the event of RCB losing their remaining three matches, they will have to depend on other results to go through to the playoffs. If Bengaluru win all their remaining games, they will finish in the top two in the points table.

Ad

Punjab Kings (15 points; NRR: +0.376)

PBKS are also in with a great chance of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs. They are currently third in the points table, with 15 points from 11 matches. If they win two of their remaining three matches, Punjab will finish on 19 points and confirm a place in the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

If they win all their three remaining games, they will finish in the top two. However, if PBKS lose their remaining three matches in the league stage, they will have to hope for plenty of other results to go their way.

Mumbai Indians (14 points; NRR: +1.156)

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered a three-wicket loss (DLS method) in the rain-hit game against GT at the Wankhede Stadium. MI must now win both their remaining games to confirm qualification for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Ad

In case, Mumbai win only one of their remaining two matches, they will end on 16 points and will need a number of other results to go their way. In the event of MI losing both their remaining matches, they will be knocked out of IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals (13 points; NRR: +0.362)

DC were lucky to escape with one point from the rain-hit match against SRH. They were in all sorts of trouble in the game. Owing to their loss of form, Delhi now need to win all their remaining matches to secure a playoffs berth. If they finish on 17 points, DC will need other results to go in their favor. Delhi could even sneak in with 15 points, but that's more of a mathematical possibility.

Ad

Kolkata Knight Riders (11 points; NRR: +0.193)

KKR's two-wicket loss to CSK has severely dented their playoff hopes. To have any chance of finishing in the top four, Kolkata must win their remaining two league games and get to 15 points. Two teams have already reached 16 points, while PBKS are on 15.

Expand Tweet

Ad

For KKR to qualify, they would need MI to lose their remaining two matches and stay on 14, while also hoping that DC don't go past 15 points. It would then come down to the run rate battle between Kolkata and Delhi. Similarly, if KKR, DC and PBKS end on 15 points, the NRR will be the clincher.

Lucknow Super Giants (10 points; NRR: -0.469)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have only a slim mathematical chance of making it to the IPL 2025 playoffs. They need to win their remaining three matches to finish on 16 points and then hope that many other results go their way. A poor net run rate of -0.469 is, however, a big problem for LSG.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More