IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How RCB, PBKS, MI, GT, DC, KKR and LSG can qualify for playoffs

Match number 55 of IPL 2025 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, May 5 ended in no result due to rain. SRH won the toss in the match and put DC into bat. Hyderabad came up with an excellent bowling effort to reduce Delhi to 29-5 in 7.1 overs. A late fightback dragged the batting side to 133-7.

SRH would have fancied their chances in the chase. However, due to persistent rain, not a single ball could be bowled in the second innings as the umpires decided to abandon the game. Both Hyderabad and Delhi were awarded one point each for the no result following which SRH were knocked out of the playoffs race. DC, on the other hand, retained their fifth position and are still in the hunt.

With 15 matches left in the league stage of IPL 2025, we analyze the playoff qualification scenarios for the seven teams that are still in contention.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (16 points; NRR: +0.482)

Following the no result in the SRH vs DC match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) can confirm their place in the IPL 2025 playoffs with one more win. Another victory will take them to 18 points. Even if four other teams reach 18 points, considering there are a couple of more no results, RCB will be through to the playoffs of the basis of more wins.

If they win one more match in IPL 2025, it will be their ninth triumph in the edition. Bengaluru will also be in with a chance of making it to the playoffs if they are stuck on 16 points. For that, though, they will need other results to go in their favor. If they win all their remaining games, they should finish in the top two.

Punjab Kings (15 points; NRR: +0.376)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have had an impressive IPL 2025 campaign and have accumulated 15 points from 11 matches. Winning two out of their remaining three matches will take them to 19 points and confirm their playoffs qualification.

If they win all their three remaining matches, PBKS could even finish in the top two. In case, Punjab lose all their remaining three games, they will have to depend on other results to go through as they will be stuck on 15 points.

Mumbai Indians (14 points; NRR: +1.274)

Mumbai Indians (MI), who are on a six-match winning streak, need two more wins to ensure IPL 2025 playoffs qualification. If they win their remaining three matches, they will end the league stage with 20 points, which will give them a chance of finishing in the top two considering their impressive net run rate of +1.274.

MI can also make it to the IPL 2025 playoffs with 16 points, but in that case they will need other results to go their way. Losses in all of their remaining three matches will, however, knock them out of the tournament.

Gujarat Titans (14 points; NRR: +0.867)

Gujarat Titans (GT) have four matches in hand. If they win two of their remaining league matches, they will be through to the IPL 2025 playoffs. Finishing with 16 points will keep them in contention, given their net run rate of +0.867, but GT will have to depend on other results in this scenario. Losses in all the remaining four matches will knock them out of the playoffs race.

Delhi Capitals (13 points; NRR: +0.362)

Delhi Capitals' (DC) IPL 2025 fortunes have nosedived after a sensational start to their campaign. They were lucky to escape with one point against SRH. With 13 points from 11 matches, DC need to win all their remaining three league games to ensure qualification for playoffs. Delhi can also qualify with 17 or 15 points, but will need other results in their favor in both scenarios.

Kolkata Knight Riders (11 points, NRR: +0.249)

Narrow wins in their last two games have kept Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in hunt for a place in the IPL 2025 playoffs. They have 11 points from 11 matches. KKR need to win their remaining three games to finish with 17 points and then hope that other results go their way. Fifteen points will leave them with only a mathematical possibility of making it to the playoffs.

Lucknow Super Giants (10 points, NRR: -0.469)

Although Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are still in contention for a place in the IPL 2025 playoffs, it would be fair to say that they are unlikely to make it. Even if LSG win their remaining three matches and finish on 16 points, they would need a number of other results to go their way to qualify for the playoffs. Their poor run rate of -0.469 won't help their cause either.

