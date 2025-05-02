IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: What the 8 teams in contention need to do to qualify for playoffs

After 50 league matches in IPL 2025, eight franchises are still in contention for a place in the playoffs. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are the only two teams to have been eliminated from the top four race. Mumbai Indians (MI) beat RR by 100 runs in match number 50 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1 to move to the top of the points table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) complete the top four. RCB have 14 points from 10 matches, PBKS have 13 points from 10 games, while GT have 12 points from nine matches. Delhi Capitals (DC), who made a great start to their IPL 2025 campaign, have slipped to fifth position, with 12 points from 10 matches.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are the other three teams still in contention for a place in the IPL 2025 playoffs. LSG have 10 points from nine games, KKR nine points from 10 matches and SRH six points from nine games. Ahead of match 51, we analyze the IPL 2025 playoffs qualification scenarios for the eight teams battling for four spots.

Mumbai Indians (14 points; NRR: +1.274)

Five-time champions Mumbai look set to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. If they win two of their remaining three matches, they will finish on 18 points, which should be enough for them to qualify. MI also have a great chance of finishing in the top two depending on the results of their remaining matches. Because of their strong run rate (+1.274) MI could sneak into the top four even with 14 points.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (14 points; NRR: +0.521)

With 14 points from 10 games, RCB are in a strong position to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. On an average, 16 points is enough for a team to finish in the top four. However, with multiple teams in a with a chance of reaching or crossing 16 points, RCB would ideally like to win a couple of more matches to be safe. Like MI, RCB could also qualify with 14 points, depending on other results.

Punjab Kings (13 points; NRR: +0.199)

PBKS are currently in third place, with 13 points from 10 games. To be absolutely certain of playoffs qualification, Punjab need to win three of their remaining four games. If the finish on 15 points, PBKS can still qualify, depending on other results. However, Shreyas Iyer and co. will be eliminated if they lose all their remaining four matches.

Gujarat Titans (12 points; NRR: +0.748)

GT are in the top four despite two losses in their last four games. Wins in three of their remaining five games should secure a berth for them in the IPL 2025 playoffs. Because of their impressive net run rate of +0.748, Gujarat will be in with a good chance of qualifying even if they end with 16 points.

Delhi Capitals (12 points, NRR: +0.362)

DC began their campaign with four consecutive wins in IPL 2025. However, four losses in their last six matches have made the playoffs qualification path tricky for Delhi. Looking at the tough competition for spots, they must try and win three of their remaining four matches to stay in contention. DC could also qualify with 16 or 14 points, but that will depend on multiple permutations and combinations.

Lucknow Super Giants (10 points, NRR: -0.325)

LSG are in sixth place currently, with 10 points from 10 matches. Given their poor net run rate of -0.325, they must try and win all their remaining four matches to stay in contention for a playoffs spot. Lucknow could also sneak in with 16 points, but that again would depend on multiple factors. A clearer picture is likely to emerge after a few more games are played.

Kolkata Knight Riders (9 points, NRR: +0.271)

Defending champions KKR have had a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign. They have only accumulated nine points from 10 games. Kolkata need to win all their remaining four matches and get to 17 points to stay in the playoffs qualification race. They could also qualify with 15 points depending on other results, but they would be eliminated if they don't cross 13 points.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (6 points, NRR: -1.103)

SRH's win over CSK has kept them alive in the IPL 2025 playoffs race. If they win all their remaining five games, they will finish on 16 points, which will give them a decent chance of qualifying. Four wins out of five might also be enough, but given their form it would be surprise if they make it to the top four.

