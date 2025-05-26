IPL 2025 Playoffs: What GT, PBKS, RCB and MI need to do to finish in the top two

Gujarat Titans (GT) suffered an 83-run loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their final league match of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. Batting first after winning the toss, CSK posted an imposing total of 230-5 in their 20 overs. In the chase, GT crumbled under pressure and were knocked over for 147 in 18.3 overs.

Not only did Gujarat lose their game, but their net run rate also suffered owing to the huge margin of defeat. GT's loss on Sunday to CSK was their second in as many matches. Before going down to Chennai, they were beaten by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 33 runs in another home game.

Gujarat's loss on Sunday means that they would now have to depend on other results to confirm a berth in the top two of the IPL 2025 points table. Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) also suffered defeats in their recent matches. As a result, all four teams currently in the top four have a chance of finishing in the top two.

Ahead of the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, we analyze what the top four teams need to do to clinch a top two berth and confirm their place in Qualifier 1.

Gujarat Titans (18 points; NRR: +0.254)

Despite losses in their last two matches, GT remain in top spot in the IPL 2025 points table. However, that is set to change following the result of the PBKS vs MI clash on Monday in Jaipur.

The winner of the PBKS vs MI match will be confirmed of a top two berth. A win will take PBKS to 19 points, while MI will finish on 18 points if they win. However, MI will be ahead of GT on the points table due to a better net run rate.

Irrespective of the result of the Punjab-Mumbai clash, Gujarat need RCB to lose to LSG in their last league match. In such a scenario, the winner of PBKS-MI match will finish first, while GT will be second with 18 points. A loss for RCB would mean that they stay on 17 points. The loser of the PBKS-MI contest will also finish behind GT in the points table.

Punjab Kings (17 points; NRR: +0.327)

PBKS are currently second in the IPL 2025 points table, with 17 points and a net run rate of +0.327. If they beat MI on Monday in Jaipur, they will be confirmed of a top two finish. In such a scenario, PBKS will finish with 19 points, while MI will stay on 16. RCB will also finish with 19 points if they beat LSG in their last match. In such a scenario, the run rate will decide who finishes first and second.

If PBKS beat MI in their last league game and RCB lose to LSG, then PBKS will be finish as table-toppers. In such a scenario, Punjab will be on 19 points, Gujarat on 18, Bengaluru on 17 and Mumbai on 16. PBKS and GT will thus play Qualifier 1.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (17 points: NRR: +0.255)

RCB currently occupy the third position in the IPL 2025 points table. A win against LSG in their last league game will confirm a berth for them in the top two. This is because PBKS are the only other side that can reach 19 points. If both RCB and PBKS win their respective matches, they will finish in the top two, with the net run rate deciding who finishes first and second.

If RCB beat LSG, while PBKS go down to MI, then the Bengaluru franchise will be assured of the top spot. In such a scenario, RCB will move up to 19 points, while MI and GT would be on 18 points and PBKS on 17. However, if RCB go down to LSG, they would have to play the Eliminator as they would finish third or fourth.

Mumbai Indians (16 points; NRR: +1.292)

MI are currently fourth in the IPL 2025 points table, with 16 points and a net run rate of +1.292. The five-time champions can secure a top two berth with a win over PBKS on Monday. A victory against Punjab would take them to 18 points. However, they would be above GT due to their superior net run rate. Only RCB can then overtake them by beating LSG.

If MI, however, lose to PBKS, they will remain fourth in the IPL 2025 points table. In such a scenario, PBKS will finish with 19 points, while GT are already on 18. RCB will also finish above MI on the points table irrespective of the result of their last league match against LSG.

Renin Wilben Albert