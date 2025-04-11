IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s CSK vs KKR match ft. Varun Chakaravarthy

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face off in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash on Friday, April 11. The M Chidamaram Stadium in Chennai will play host to this game.

Ad

CSK are in a tough situation coming into this game. While they began their campaign with a win, they have lost their next four games. With a win and four losses from five games, they are ninth on the table at the moment.

Meanwhile, KKR are slightly better placed than Chennai. However, the defending champions have struggled for consistency so far. After an opening loss, they bounced back to win the next game. They lost their third game, won the fourth, and lost the fifth again.

Ad

Trending

Therefore, this is an important fixture for both teams, and they will aim for a win, with CSK particularly desperate. Given the nature of the surface in Chennai, bowlers, especially spinners, will have a huge role to play.

That said, here are three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match between CSK and KKR.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s CSK vs KKR match

#3 Harshit Rana

India Cricket - Source: Getty

KKR pacer Harshit Rana is yet to make a big impact in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. He has picked up just five wickets from as many matches at an average of 32.40 and an economy rate of 10.12.

Ad

Although he was expensive in their previous game, Harshit picked up two wickets while conceding 51 runs from four overs against the Lucknow Super Giants. He bagged the wickets of Aiden Markram and Abdul Samad.

In a crucial clash against CSK at Chepauk, the KKR pacer will be keen to make an impact and be among the wickets once again. His role in picking up wickets at the top will be vital.

Ad

#2 Varun Chakaravarthy

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy returns to familiar turf when he faces CSK at Chepauk. Being a local boy, he will look to use all his experience from having played at this venue in the past.

Ad

Chakaravarthy has picked up six wickets from five games so far in IPL 2025 at an average of 20.83 and an economy rate of 6.57. He went wicketless in their previous match against Lucknow but returned with figures of 0/31 from four overs, being economical in a high-scoring game.

Playing in familiar conditions, the KKR spinner will be keen to get back among the wickets as the defending champions aim to come back from their previous defeat.

Ad

#1 Noor Ahmad

Net Sessions - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

CSK wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad has been sensational with the ball so far this season. With 11 wickets from five games at an average of 13.63 and an economy rate of 8.33, he is their leading wicket-taker as well.

Ad

While he managed to pick up only one wicket against the Punjab Kings and was expensive, he has largely been consistent throughout despite his team not winning games.

KKR have some batters in their line-up who play spin particularly well, such as their captain, Ajinkya Rahane. Playing at Chepauk, where spinners are likely to get assistance, Noor will want to use the conditions in his favor. With Chennai in desperate need of a win after four straight losses, it will be important for him to continue performing well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More