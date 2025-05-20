IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s CSK vs RR match ft. Noor Ahmad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are up against each other in their IPL 2025 clash on Tuesday, May 20. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host this game.

The last time these two teams met earlier this season, RR beat CSK by a close margin of six runs. Batting first, they had put up 182/9 on the board from their 20 overs. Chennai came close but were restricted to 176/6 in the end, falling short by just a few runs.

Both teams have had a disappointing campaign this year. CSK are at the bottom of the table with three wins and nine defeats from 12 games. RR have also managed to win only three matches with 10 defeats from 13 games.

Chennai played their last match before the season was suspended for a week and registered a close win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). RR played Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous game and lost by 10 runs.

On that note, here are three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 fixture between the two teams.

2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

RR pacer Tushar Deshpande was among the wickets in their last match against PBKS. He returned with figures of 2/37 from four overs, picking up the wickets of both their openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh at the top.

He has played nine matches this season and has bagged eight wickets at an average of 38.37 and an economy rate of 10.96. The pacer had a forgettable spell when they last played CSK earlier this season, returning with figures of 0/45 from four overs.

Deshpande will be keen to replicate what he did in the last match and scalp wickets in the powerplay with the new ball in their final game of the IPL 2025 season as they aim to finish with a win.

2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

CSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed is their second-highest wicket-taker this season. He has bagged 14 wickets from 12 matches at an average of 28.21 with an economy rate of 9.71.

When they played RR earlier this season in the reverse fixture, Khaleel had picked up two wickets giving away 38 runs from four overs, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jofra Archer. In their last match against KKR, he bowled only two overs and gave away 14 runs for no wicket.

Returning from the break as they resume their campaign, Khaleel Ahmed will be keen to get back among the wickets against Rajasthan. It will be a challenge for him with the new ball against Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

#1 Noor Ahmad

2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

CSK wrist spinner Noor Ahmad has been among the most consistent performers this season. He is among the leading wicket-takers and is also the highest wicket-taker for them with 20 scalps at an average of 17.25 and an economy rate of 8.02.

In their last match against KKR, Noor was impressive as he bagged four wickets, giving 31 runs from his four overs. When they last played RR earlier this season, he returned with figures of 2/28 from four overs, dismissing Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel.

CSK will want the Afghanistan spinner to replicate his performance from their last match against KKR. He will look to continue to be among the wickets and add to his tally.

