IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s DC vs RR match ft. Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The game is set to be played on Wednesday, April 16.

DC have played five matches so far and with four wins and eight points are placed second on the table. Barring their previous loss against Mumbai Indians, they have been consistent and have looked like the team to beat.

On the other hand, RR have not been able to get their campaign on track just yet. They have just two wins from six games and are eighth on the table, struggling in the bottom half.

While Delhi will look to get back to winning ways, it is more important for RR to win this game, who have faced two consecutive defeats and need some momentum going forward.

That said, here are three players who could end up picking the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 clash between DC and RR:

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s DC vs RR match

#3 Jofra Archer

RR pacer Jofra Archer has not been at his best with the ball this season. From six games, he has picked up only five wickets at an average of 42.60 and an economy rate of 9.90.

Apart from one game where he picked three wickets, he has been off color. In the previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he went wicketless with figures of 0/36 from four overs.

Against the likes of DC's batters such as Jake Fraser McGurk, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul, Karun Nair and others, it will be important for RR that Archer is among the wickets, particularly upfront in the powerplay with the new ball.

#2 Vipraj Nigam

20-year-old leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam has been mighty impressive for DC with the ball this season. He has picked up seven wickets from five matches at an average of 20.28 and an economy rate of 8.87.

Vipraj was amongst the wickets in the previous game against Mumbai Indians as well. He returned with figures of 2/41 from four overs and dismissed Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, who are two experienced names in Mumbai's line-up.

In his very first IPL season, the youngster has done well, bowling alongside an established and successful spinner like Kuldeep Yadav. Delhi will expect him to continue picking wickets like he has so far when they play Rajasthan at home.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav

With ten wickets from five games at an average of 11.20 and an economy rate of just 5.60, wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been in top form for DC this season. He is also their highest wicket-taker and has delivered consistently with the ball.

Although they lost their previous game against Mumbai, Kuldeep was exceptional, returning with figures of 2/23 from four overs. He picked the wickets of top order batters Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav.

The senior spinner has been in brilliant rhythm and has played a major role in their success so far this season. Kuldeep is expected to pick wickets in the game against RR and continue his top form with the ball.

