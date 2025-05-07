IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s KKR vs CSK match ft. Varun Chakaravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an IPL 2025 fixture on Wednesday, May 7, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The two sides met earlier this season at Chepauk, where KKR registered an eight-wicket win.

The Kolkata-based side had restricted CSK to just 103/9 from 20 overs and comfortably chased the target down in just 10.1 overs.

Ahead of the reverse fixture, Kolkata are placed sixth on the table with five wins and as many defeats from 11 games. They have 11 points and are in the race for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, CSK were the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race this season. They have had a disappointing campaign, winning only two out of their 11 games so far, facing nine defeats.

While the defending champions fight to survive, the five-time champions will look to avenge their loss from their last meeting earlier this season and salvage some pride.

On that note, here are three players who could pick the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 fixture between KKR and CSK.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s KKR vs CSK match

2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

CSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed had an outing to forget in their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He did not pick up a single wicket and went for as many as 65 runs from just three overs.

However, he has constantly been among the wickets for them this season. The left-arm pacer has bagged 14 scalps from 11 games at an average of 27.21 and an economy rate of 9.85. He is their second-highest wicket-taker as well.

Against KKR, Khaleel will be eager to redeem himself and bounce back. The conditions at the Eden Gardens, where there might be some movement on offer initially with the new ball, he will look to cause some early damage and pick wickets upfront.

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

Veteran spinner Sunil Narine did not pick up a wicket in the last game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) but was effective, giving away only 27 runs from his four overs. Narine has picked up ten wickets from as many games this season at an average of 28.10 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Sunil Narine was the star of the show when they played CSK earlier this season in Chennai. He had returned with figures of 3/13 from his four overs, bowling a match-winning spell.

As they meet once again in a must-win game for Kolkata at home, they will expect their senior and experienced bowler to replicate his performance with the ball from their previous meeting in this contest.

#1 Varun Chakaravarthy

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Varun Chakaravarthy continues to be the leading wicket-taker for KKR this season. The spinner has 15 scalps from 11 games at an average of 20.73 and an economy rate of 7.23.

In their last match against the Rajasthan Royals, he gave away 32 runs from his four overs and picked up two wickets as well. Varun has impressed when they last played CSK this season, where he returned with figures of 2/22 from his four overs.

Playing at home, he will have a vital role to carry out in the bowling department along with his partner in crime, Sunil Narine. For Kolkata to do a double over CSK and remain in contention for the playoffs, Varun picking wickets will be key.

