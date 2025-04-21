IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s KKR vs GT match ft. Sunil Narine

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) face off in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash on Monday, April 21. The two teams will play at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

KKR have won three out of their seven matches and have four defeats. They have failed to win two consecutive games and have been inconsistent. Their previous loss came against Punjab Kings where they failed to chase down 112 in a major setback.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, have five wins and two defeats from seven games. With 10 points already in the bag, they are in a solid position so far this season. GT chased down 204 runs comfortably in their last match against Delhi Capitals to win by seven wickets.

Playing at home, KKR will look to return to winning ways and try to gain some momentum. Gujarat will want to consolidate their position on the table and strengthen their chances of remaining at the top.

On that note, here are three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match between KKR and GT.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s KKR vs GT match

#3 Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has bagged 10 wickets from seven games at an average of 16.80 and an economy rate of 6.22 and is their joint-highest wicket-taker so far.

In the last match against Punjab Kings, he was impressive with figures of 2/21 from four overs at an economy rate of 5.2. He bagged the wickets of Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell.

Against in-form batters in the GT side, Varun Chakaravarthy will certainly have an important role to play for the defending champions with the ball. Kolkata will expect him to come good in familiar conditions as they play at home.

GT pacer Prasidh Krishna is having an outstanding season with the ball this year. He was impressive in the previous game against Delhi Capitals, returning with figures of 4/41 from four overs including the wickets of Karun Nair, Axar Patel, Vipraj Nigam, and KL Rahul.

Prasidh has bagged 14 wickets from seven games at an average of 14.35 and an economy rate of 7.44 and is also their leading wicket-taker. In the absence of an overseas fast bowler, Prasidh has played a vital role for Gujarat Titans in the pace department.

When they take on KKR at the Eden Gardens, they will expect Prasidh to continue his form. Notably, he spent four seasons at Kolkata in the past and would be familar with the conditions as well.

Veteran spinner Sunil Narine has been instrumental to KKR's success over the years. He is slowly getting back among the wickets this season. Narine has seven scalps from six games at an average of 22 and an economy rate of 7.33.

Narine was at his very best in the last match against Punjab Kings. He returned with figures of 2/14 from three overs at an economy rate of just 4.7. This performance will boost his confidence going into the game against GT.

Along with Varun, Narine will once again have a vital role to play in the spin attack for the hosts. Knowing the Eden Gardens inside out, he will aim to weave his magic and continue picking up wickets for his team.

