IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s KKR vs LSG match ft. Shardul Thakur

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, April 8. The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will play host to this contest.

KKR have played four matches in IPL 2025 so far, winning two and losing as many. Their first game resulted in a loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after which they bounced back with a win over Rajasthan Royals.

They also lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their next game, but come into this encounter on the back of a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Meanwhile, LSG have had a similar campaign. They started with a defeat, won thier next game, suffered another loss and won their previous game. Both teams will want to build on their recent wins and gain momentum going forward.

That said, let us take a look at three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 clash between KKR and LSG.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s KKR vs LSG match

#3 Digvesh Rathi

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

LSG leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi has been among the wickets this season. He has picked up six wickets from four games at an average of 20.33 and an economy rate of 7.62.

He began with figures of 2/31 in his first game against Delhi Capitals and also won the Player of the Match for his returns of 1/21 from four overs against Mumbai Indians.

With this being a day game and lesser or no chance of dew, spinners are likely to perform well at the Eden Gardens and Digvesh, given his form, will be keen to make the most of the conditions on offer.

#2 Varun Chakaravarthy

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is their joint leading wicket-taker of the season so far. He has picked up six wickets from four games at an average of 15.66 and economy rate of 6.26.

After bowling well but going wicket-less, Varun Chakavarthy bounced back strongly with an impressive performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home. He returned with figures of 3/22 from four overs.

This performance at home in their previous game would give him more confidence when KKR host LSG. He will be expected to carry on his solid form with the ball and is likely to be among the wickets once again in this clash for the defending champions.

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

LSG all-rounder Shardul Thakur is their highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025 heading into this game. The right-arm medium pacer has bagged seven wickets from four matches at an average of 18.85 and a strike-rate of 11.1.

His best figures of 4/34 from four overs came against Hyderabad where he also bagged the big wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Known for having a 'Golden Arm', Shardul is proving his abilities with the ball.

Coming off a terrific Ranji Trophy season where he picked up 35 wickets, he has continued in the same vein in the IPL as well. For LSG, it will be important that Shardul gives them vital breakthroughs against KKR.

