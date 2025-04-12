IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s LSG vs GT match ft. Sai Kishore

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will face off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday, April 12. The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow will host this clash.

Ad

LSG and GT are both packed with power hitters and in-form batters. For the home team, Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh have been consistent with the bat and are firing at the top.

GT have a solid top order, with Sai Sudharsan being in great form and well accompanied by captain Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. Sherfane Rutherford and Rahul Tewatia can also play quickfire knocks at the backend.

That said, bowlers from both teams need to be at their best. Gujarat's bowlers have performed well and have played a key role in their four consecutive wins this season. The home team also has a few bowlers who have delivered so far.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here are three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 encounter between LSG and GT in Lucknow.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s LSG vs GT match

#3 Digvesh Rathi

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

LSG leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi has been one of this season's findings. The 25-year-old has been impressive in his debut IPL season. He has bagged seven wickets from five games at an average of 22.14 and an economy rate of 7.75.

Ad

In their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders, he returned with figures of 1/33 from his four overs and had the least economy rate among other bowlers from his team. Although he bagged one wicket, it was a big one as he dismissed Sunil Narine, who made 30 runs off just 13 balls.

With some in-form names like Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, and Shubman Gill in the opposition, Digvesh will back himself to be among the wickets in an important fixture for his team.

Ad

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

GT pacer Prasidh Krishna has been extremely impressive with the ball in this year's IPL so far. The tall pacer has picked up eight wickets from five games at an average of 16.75 and an economy rate of 7.05.

Ad

He was the star of the show in their previous game against Rajasthan Royals, helping them register another win. Prasidh returned with figures of 3/24 from his four overs. This included a couple of big wickets as he dismissed Sanju Samson (41) and Shimron Hetmyer (52), who looked dangerous.

His ability to hit the deck hard and bowl at the right lines and lengths have been on display this season. Against LSG's big hitters like Pooran and Marsh, Prasidh will be expected to provide early breakthroughs.

Ad

#1 Sai Kishore

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

GT spinner Sai Kishore's potential is being realised this season. Given the opportunity, he has taken it with both hands and is delivering for this side. He has picked up ten wickets from five games at an average of 13.30 and an economy rate of 7.25.

Ad

Sai Kishore bowled just 2.2 overs in he previous game but picked up the wickets of Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande at the backend to wrap up the innings and the game.

He has also dismissed several top and middle-order batters this season. His accuracy and economy rate, along with picking up wickets, make him a lethal weapon. Against LSG, he will want to continue performing and build on the momentum.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More