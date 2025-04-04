IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s LSG vs MI match ft. Trent Boult

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Friday, April 4. The match will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG have won one of their three matches this season and are seventh in the points table. They lost their opening game to Delhi Capitals and followed it up with a victory against SunRisers Hyderabad. However, they suffered an eight-wicket loss against Punjab Kings in their first home game.

Mumbai Indians also have only one win from three games. They lost their first two games against Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans before beating Kolkata Knight Riders at home.

Both LSG and MI have some big names in their batting line-ups, who can take down any bowling attack on their given day. Restricting the opposition to a modest total will be key, as seen from the previous game in Lucknow.

That said, here are three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 fixture.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s LSG vs MI match

#3 Trent Boult

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

MI pacer Trent Boult has not quite been among the wickets so far in IPL 2025. He has taken only two wickets in three games but has a decent economy rate of 7.63.

During the previous game in Lucknow, there was some movement for the pacers early on off the surface. Boult has been a wicket-taking bowler in the IPL and particularly in the powerplay overs.

Given his experience and some assistance from the surface, MI will need Boult to come good with the ball, especiall against Nicholas Pooran, who has been in tremendous form with the bat.

#2 Digvesh Rathi

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

Leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi has impressed for LSG with the ball in this year's IPL. He is their second highest wicket-taker so far with five scalps from three games at an average of 20.20 and economy rate of 8.41.

In his very first game against Delhi, he returned with figures of 2/31 from four overs including the wickets of Axar Patel and Vipraj Nigam. While he picked up only one wicket against Hyderabad, he bagged two more wickets against Punjab, dismissing Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh.

The 25-year-old will be keen to perform against five-time champions MI when Lucknow face them at home in their upcoming clash.

#1 Shardul Thakur

India Net Session - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 - Source: Getty

Coming in as a replacement player just before the start of IPL 2025, Shardul Thakur is LSG's highest wicket-taker so far with six wickets from three matches.

He picked up two wickets in their first game against Delhi, dismissing the dangerous Jake Fraser McGurk and Abhisek Porel. During their five-wicket win against SRH, Shardul was named the Player of the Match with figures of 4/34.

He has been in great form leading into the IPL, picking up 35 wickets for Mumbai in the 2024-2025 Ranji Trophy season. Having gone wicket-less in the last game, Shardul will be eager to get back among the wickets against MI.

