IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s MI vs GT match ft. Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will meet in the 56th clash of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, May 6. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this vital match between the two teams.

MI played GT earlier this season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat had registered a 36-run victory in that game after scoring 196/8 and restricting Mumbai to 160/6.

This time around, Mumbai are in solid form as they have won their last six games. They will aim to continue the streak and avenge the previous loss against Gujarat. Mumbai are on 14 points with seven wins from 11 matches heading into this clash.

Gujarat come into this game having won their previous match as well. They have seven wins from 10 games and also have 14 points. Gujarat will draw inspiration from their win over Mumbai from the previous meeting.

While both sides have some in-form batters in their ranks, it will be an interesting battle as they also have two of the tournament's best bowling line-ups.

On that note, here are three players who could pick the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 encounter between MI and GT:

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s MI vs GT match:

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Star MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been key for the team since his return from injury. He has been among the wickets and is delivering consistently. In their last game against Rajasthan Royals (RR), he returned with figures of 2/15 from four overs.

In just seven games this season, Bumrah has bagged 11 wickets at an average of 17.72 and economy rate of just 6.96.

The ace pacer will have a crucial role to play in the powerplay against in-form batters like Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler at the top.

#2 Prasidh Krishna

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans - Source: Getty

GT pacer Prasidh Krishna is having a breakthrough season with the ball in this year's IPL. He is the 'Purple Cap' holder with 19 wickets from 10 games at an average of 15.36 and an economy rate of 7.48.

In their last game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Prasidh picked two wickets from his four overs and gave away just 19 runs. He picked the key scalps of Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen. The last time they faced MI earlier this season, Prasidh returned with figures of 2/18 from four overs and was named the player of the match.

Prasidh will be expected to continue his form with the ball and replicate his performance from their earlier meeting. Mumbai have in-form batters like Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav, who will be a threat at the Wankhede.

#1 Trent Boult

2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

MI pacer Trent Boult has been one of their top performers this season. Along with Jasprit Bumrah, he has been formidable with the ball. Boult is their leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps from 11 games at an average of 21 and an economy rate of 8.80.

In their last match against RR, Boult bagged three wickets from just 2.1 overs, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, and Jofra Archer. The left-arm seamer will back himself against the likes of Gill and Buttler at the top.

Boult picking wickets in the powerplay will be key as GT have relied heavily on their top three batters this season.

