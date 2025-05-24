IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s PBKS vs DC match ft. Kuldeep Yadav

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are up against each other in their IPL 2025 fixture on Saturday, May 24. The two teams will battle it out at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Ad

PBKS played their last match at the same venue against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Batting first, they put up 219/5 on the board from their 20 overs. Rajasthan put up a solid fight and came close but fell short in the end, finishing at 209/7 as Punjab won by 10 runs.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals suffered a huge 59-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous outing. Mumbai scored 180/5 batting first and then bowled Delhi out for just 121 runs in 18.2 overs.

Ad

Trending

PBKS have qualified for the playoffs and have eight wins and 17 points from 12 matches. As for DC, they were eliminated from the playoffs race after their loss to MI. Delhi now have six wins and 13 points from 13 matches.

Ahead of the contest between these two teams, here are three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match.

2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

In the limited opportunities that he has gotten this season, PBKS spinner Harpreet Brar has been impressive with the ball. He has bagged seven wickets from five matches at an average of 13.57 and an economy rate of 7.91.

Ad

In their last match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, Harpreet bowled a magnificent match-winning spell. He picked up three wickets and gave away only 22 runs in his four overs. His three wickets included the big blows of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Riyan Parag.

As Punjab play at the same venue in a crucial game, Harpreet will be expected to be among the wickets once again. He will fancy himself to deliver another exceptional performance with the ball in this clash.

Ad

#2 Kuldeep Yadav

2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty

DC wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav put up a fine performance with the ball against Mumbai Indians in their last match despite their defeat. He returned with figures of 1/22 from fours overs and looked in good rhythm, accounting for the wicket of Ryan Rickelton.

Ad

Kuldeep is their second-highest wicket-taker as well this season. He has bagged 13 scalps from 12 innings at an average of 24.76 and an economy rate of 6.85, being effective.

While he has not been picking up as many wickets in the last few games, the spell against MI will give him confidence heading into the game against PBKS. For Delhi to sign off with a win, Kuldeep will have to bowl a match-winning spell.

Ad

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty

PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh is their leading wicket-taker so far this season. The left-arm quick has picked up 16 wickets at an average of 21.93 and an economy rate of 8.70.

Ad

Arshdeep did not have a memorable outing in their last match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. He could not scalp a single wicket and was also expensive, returning with figures of 0/60 from his four overs.

However, playing again at the same venue in a short time span could work well for Arshdeep, knowing the conditions better. In an important game for Punjab, it will be crucial for their lead pacer to deliver with the ball and provide them with breakthroughs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More