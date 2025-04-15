IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s PBKS vs KKR match ft. Sunil Narine

Punjab Kings (PBKS) host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Mullanpur stadium in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The two teams play on Tuesday, April 15.
After a strong start to the competition, PBKS have slightly faltered with two defeats in their last three games. They now have three wins and two defeats from five matches. Punjab suffered an eight-wicket loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match.
Defending champions KKR have had a topsy turvy campaign so far. They have won three games and lost as many out of six matches. Kolkata have not been as consistent as they would have liked to be. After a win against Chennai Super Kings in their previous game, they will want to keep the winning run going.
While the two teams have some solid names in their batting, the bowlers will have their task cut out. That said, here are the three players who could end up picking up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 encounter between PBKS and KKR.
3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s PBKS vs KKR
#3 Arshdeep Singh
PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh has blown hot and cold with the ball in this year's IPL so far. The left-arm quick has picked up seven wickets from five games at an average of 27.14 and an economy rate of 9.50.
He was a touch expensive in the previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, returning with figures of 1/37 from four overs that included the wicket of Abhishek Sharma.
However, he is still their leading wicket-taker this season. Being the leader of the pace attack, Arshdeep will have to take responsibility and put up better performances with the ball, especially against KKR as they aim to bounce back from their previous defeat.
#2 Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine is among the most experienced and successful bowlers not just in the IPL but T20 franchise cricket overall. This season, Narine has not quite looked at his best with the ball when it comes to picking up wickets.
However, he slowly seems to be coming into his own, with his brilliant show in the previous game against Chennai Super Kings. The KKR spinner bagged three wickets, giving away just 13 runs from his four overs including the big scalps of Rahul Tripathi, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni.
Narine has picked up just five wickets from as many games but has still maintained an average of 28 and a decent economy rate of 7.77. Against PBKS, he will want to build on the confidence from the match-winning effort against Chennai.
#1 Varun Chakaravarthy
Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is KKR's leading wicket-taker this season. He has eight scalps from six games at an average of 18.37 and an economy rate of just 6.39.
Varun was impressive in their previous game as well. He picked up two wickets and gave away only 22 runs in his four overs. Bowling in tandem with Sunil Narine, Varun played a key role in their win over Chennai.
Similarly, he will be expected to continue his fine form and keep scalping wickets in an important clash against his former team PBKS, with whom he had begun his IPL journey.
