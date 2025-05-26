IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s PBKS vs MI match ft. Jasprit Bumrah

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) square off at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur for the 69th match of IPL 2025. The fixture will be played on Monday, May 26.

PBKS played their previous match against Delhi Capitals (DC) and suffered a six-wicket loss. Batting first, they put on 206/8 on the board from their 20 overs. However, Delhi chased it down in 19.3 overs in the end.

MI also played their last game against Delhi in Wankhede. Batting first, they posted a challenging total of 180/5 on the board. The bowlers were then up to the task, bundling Delhi out for just 121 runs to register a massive 59-run victory.

Both teams have qualified for the playoffs and will want to end the league stage with a win. PBKS are placed second with 17 points, while MI are in the fourth position with 16 points. Both sides will also be keen to win this game and remain in contention for a top-two finish.

On that note, here are three players who could pick the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 clash between Punjab and Mumbai.

PBKS spinner Harpreet Brar has been exceptional in the limited opportunities he has gotten this season so far. Brar has bagged nine wickets from just five innings at an average of 15.11 and an economy rate of 8.50.

In their previous game against Delhi in Jaipur, he returned with figures of 2/41 from his four overs, dismissing Faf Du Plessis and Karun Nair. Brar was also among the wickets when they played the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur.

Having been successful at the same venue, he will be expected to come good with the ball against a strong MI batting line-up. Brar's spell could be a match-defining one as Punjab eyes a top-two finish heading into the playoffs this season.

MI pacer Trent Boult is having a successful season with the ball so far. He is their highest wicket-taker with 19 scalps from 13 matches at an average of 20.36 and an economy rate of 8.38.

In their previous game against Delhi, Boult bowled a key spell, returning with figures of 1/29 from four overs, picking the wicket of KL Rahul. The left-arm pacer spent three seasons with the Rajasthan Royals from 2022 to 2024 and will be well aware of the conditions in Jaipur.

Boult will have a vital role to play with the new ball and at the death against a quality PBKS batting line-up with in-form batters. He will have to be among the wickets if Mumbai are to win this game.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

Star MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been a key asset for the side since his return after having missed the initial matches of the season. Bumrah is their second-highest wicket-taker despite playing only nine matches, having picked up 16 wickets at an average of 14.12 and an economy rate of 6.39.

In their previous game against Delhi, Bumrah bowled a stunning spell, bagging three wickets and giving away just 12 runs from 3.2 overs as they defended 180 runs successfully.

Against PBKS in an important clash, Mumbai will expect Bumrah to carry his form and deliver another match-winning performance with the ball. The ace pacer will be keen to continue picking wickets.

