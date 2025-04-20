IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s PBKS vs RCB match ft. Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will square off once again in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, April 20. The two teams played on Friday, April 18, in Bengaluru and play today in Mullanpur.

PBKS beat RCB in Bengaluru by five wickets in the rain-affected match. They have been solid this season with five wins and 10 points from seven games. The hosts are in good form as well, having won their last two matches.

While RCB began the season with two consecutive wins, they have not been consistent enough since, with two wins and three defeats in their last five matches. Despite their previous defeat against Punjab, they will be confident about the upcoming clash, given their 100% record playing away from home this season.

On that note, here are three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match between PBKS and RCB:

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s PBKS vs RCB

#3 Arshdeep Singh

PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh delivered against RCB on Friday, returning with figures of 2/23 from three overs. He accounted for the big wickets of both openers, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli.

Arshdeep has been bowling well this season and is the leading wicket-taker for his team with 10 scalps from seven games at an average of 22.40 and an economy rate of 8.61.

His ability to pick wickets in the powerplay and at the backend of innings has been key for Punjab Kings. Being the lead pacer in the side, he will be expected to put up a similar display against RCB in their clash at home.

#2 Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood has been phenomenal for RCB this season. With a brilliant effort of 3/14 from three overs in the last match against PBKS, Hazlewood gave his team some hope, although they eventually lost. He picked the key wickets of Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, and Josh Inglis.

The right-arm quick has bagged 12 wickets from seven games at an average of 16.91 and an economy rate of 8.17. Hazlewoood had not been as effective at home as compared to bowling away for RCB so far.

However, his performance in the last game at home will add to his confidence as they gear up to face Punjab again.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal

As many would have expected, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal came good against his former team at his former home ground. Having played several seasons for RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Chahal returned with figures of 2/11 from three overs with the wickets of Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma.

Chahal now has eight wickets from seven games at an average of 25.75 and an economy rate of 9.36. After having picked up four wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders, backing it up with his impressive display against RCB is a good sign for Punjab Kings.

