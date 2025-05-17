IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s RCB vs KRR match ft. Varun Chakaravarthy

With the IPL 2025 season set for a restart, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) play Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The season is set to resume with this clash on Saturday, May 17. IPL 2025 was suspended temporarily for a week.

This will be the second time that these two teams play each other this season. They played the opening match this year at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Batting first, KKR had scored 174/8 in the match.

However, RCB had chased it down comfortably in just 16.2 overs with seven wickets to spare to begin their campaign on a brilliant note. They have managed to carry the momentum forward, winning eight out of their 11 matches so far and gathering 16 points, placed second on the table.

As for defending champions KKR, it has been a topsy turvy journey as they have not been able to dominate the way they would have liked to. They are sixth on the table with five wins and 11 points from 12 games. Even winning their remaining two games will not ensure them of a spot in the playoffs.

That said, here is a look at three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 match between RCB and KKR.

#3 Lungi Ngidi

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi replaced Josh Hazlewood in RCB's last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home. With Hazlewood injured and not having returned yet for the restart, Ngidi is likely to keep his place in the XI against KKR.

He did a fine job filling in for Hazlewood as he returned with figures of 3/30 from four overs, picking up the wickets of Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, and Dewald Brevis. It was a crucial spell as RCB won the game defending, winning by two runs in the end.

In the absence of Hazlewood, Ngidi will be expected to replicate his heroics with the ball from the last game, which was also played in Bengaluru, against KKR this time around. A win here will also ensure their spot in the playoffs.

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

KKR pacer Vaibhav Arora has impressed with the ball this season. He is their second-highest wicket-taker with 16 scalps from 11 games at an average of 24.43 and an economy rate of 10.15.

While he has been slightly expensive, he has been among the wickets. In their last game against Chennai Super Kings in Kolkata, Vaibhav picked up three wickets for 48 runs from three overs, dismissing Ayush Mhatre, Shivam Dube, and Noor Ahmad.

Arora can swing the ball both ways in the powerplay. With slight movement expected to be on offer at the Chinnaswamy early on in the innings, he is capable of inflicting some early damage, which KKR will hope for in the game against RCB.

#1 Varun Chakaravarthy

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is their leading wicket-taker this season. He has bagged 17 wickets from 12 matches and has also been effective with an average of 19.35 and an economy rate of 7.00.

In their last game against CSK, he bowled a magnificent spell despite his team losing the game eventually. Varun picked up two wickets and gave away just 18 runs from four overs, dismissing Ravindra Jadeja and Dewald Brevis.

He will have a vital role to play with the ball against RCB as the tournament is set for a restart. The RCB batters have not found the going as easy in the middle overs, particularly against spin.

