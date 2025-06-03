IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s RCB vs PBKS Final ft. Josh Hazlewood

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Neither team have ever won the IPL trophy, making it a huge clash.

Ad

RCB finished second in the points table after the league stage. They had nine wins and 19 points from 14 matches. In the first qualifier, they beat Punjab by eight wickets and progressed to the final.

On the other hand, PBKS topped the table after the league stage. Punjab also had nine wins and 19 points from 14 games, but were above Bengaluru due to a slightly superior net run rate. After a defeat in the first qualifier, they beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second qualifier to reach the final.

Ad

Trending

The two teams have already met thrice this season. RCB and PBKS won a game each when they clashed in the league stage. With both teams desperate to win their maiden IPL title, a cracking contest is on the cards. Here are three players who could pick the most wickets in the IPL 2025 final.

2025 IPL: Qualiﬁer 1 - Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Veteran RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has put up impressive performances in phases this season. He is the joint second-highest wicket-taker for the side with 15 wickets from 13 matches at an average of 29.66 and an economy rate of 9.27.

Ad

In the first qualifier against PBKS, he bowled an important spell, returning with figures of 1/17 from two overs, picking up the big wicket of Prabhsimran Singh at the top, who was looking dangerous.

In a high-pressure game with everything on the line, the team will rely on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's experience and will need him to pick up wickets, especially with the new ball.

#2 Arshdeep Singh

2025 IPL: Qualifier 2 - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh is their leading wicket-taker this season. He has bagged 18 wickets from 16 matches at an average of 26.55 and an economy rate of 8.79.

Ad

In the second qualifier against MI, he looked off color, conceding 44 runs from his four overs and going wicketless. Even in the first qualifier against RCB, he returned with figures of 0/20 from two overs.

While his form in the last few games has been concerning, he has still been among the wickets and the best bowler for PBKS this season. That said, it will be of utmost importance for him to find his rhythm back and bowl a match-winning spell in the final.

Ad

2025 IPL: Qualifier 1 - Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood has been among the best bowlers this season. He is their leading wicket-taker, despite missing a few games due to injury, with 21 wickets from 11 games at an average of 15.80 and an economy rate of 8.30.

Ad

Returning from injury, he played the first qualifier against PBKS. It never appeared like he was away from action. He returned with figures of 3/21 from 3.1 overs, picking up the wickets of Josh Inglis, Shreyas Iyer, and Azmatullah Omarzai.

Hazlewood has played a massive role in their successful campaign and their run to the final. He will have a huge responsibility of delivering in the final as RCB aim for their maiden IPL title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More