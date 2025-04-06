IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s SRH vs GT match ft. Sai Kishore

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) face off in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, April 6. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad plays host to this fixture.

Looking at the teams, both SRH and GT are filled with big hitters and skilled batters. Although the hosts have struggled with three consecutive defeats coming into this game, the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Ishan Kishan among others could still pose a significant threat.

On the other hand, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have been in tremendous form for GT this season so far. Adding skipper Shubman Gill, they have a formidable top order as well.

Therefore, bowlers will have to bring their best foot forward to restrict these batters and pick up wickets. Both SRH and GT also have some big names in thier bowling line-ups and players who have been performing this season.

Having said that, here are three players who could pick the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 clash between SRH and GT.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s SRH vs GT match

#3 Harshal Patel

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

SRH pacer Harhal Patel has been a consistent performer in the IPL over the past few seasons. So far this year, he has managed to pick up only four wickets from as many games at an average of 30.50 and economy rate of 9.38.

However, against some of GT's top batters, Harshal Patel could prove to be key for Hyderabad given his variations and ability to bowl and pick up wickets during different phases of the innings.

Till date in the IPL, he has grabbed 139 wickets from 110 matches at an average of 23.53 and strike-rate of 16.1 with an economy rate of 8.76. He will have a crucial role to play in this game.

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

GT pacer Mohammed Siraj, who originally hails from Hyderabad, will be playing at his home ground in this clash. Siraj, who was dropped from India's 2025 Champion Trophy squad, is proving his worth with his performances in IPL 2025.

He has picked up five wickets from three matches at an average of 21.40 and economy rate of 8.91. Siraj returned with figures of 3/19 from four overs in their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he picked up two wickets in the powerplay.

Against SRH's dangerous top order, Siraj, playing in faimilar conditions, will be expected to deliver in the same manner as he did in the last match and provide early breakthroughs.

#1 Sai Kishore

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

GT Spinner Sai Kishore has also been among the wickets this season and is their highest wicket-taker coming into this game. He has six scalps from three games at an average of 14.83 and an economy rate of 7.41.

In the last match, he returned with figures of 2/22 from his four overs, including key wickets of Jitesh Sharma and Krunal Pandya in the middle overs. He has been consistent with the ball.

Given his ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs time and again, Sai Kishore is also expected to continue performing well in this game. With Rashid Khan not at his best, the onus will be on Sai Kishore to trouble the SRH batters.

