IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s SRH vs LSG match ft. Shardul Thakur

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the seventh match of IPL 2025 on Thursday, March 27, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Pat Cummins and his troops won their first game, while Rishabh Pant's team suffered a loss in their opening fixture.

SRH registered a 44-run win against the Rajasthan Royals, while Delhi Capitals handed LSG a narrow one-wicket defeat. The hosts will want to build on their momentum from the first game, while LSG will look to bounce back and register their first win.

In the first game at the venue, SRH put up 286/6, and Rajasthan reached 242/6 in the chase. Therefore, the wicket clearly has plenty of runs on offer. Bowlers will have to be on their toes throughout the game, with no margin for error in this ground.

While the focus will be on the batters once again, the team that manages to bowl better or well are likely to win this game. Having said that, let us take a look at three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 encounter.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s SRH vs LSG match

#3 Adam Zampa

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa is a partof SRH in this IPL season. In their first game against Rajasthan at home, he went for 48 runs from his four overs but picked up the crucial wicket of Dhruv Jurel, who scored 70 runs off just 35 balls.

It was a massive blow in the context of the game. Zampa being a specialist white-ball bowler, will have a key role to play at this venue against LSG. He has played 21 games in the IPL and has picked up 30 wickets.

Zampa comes with immense T20 experience, having played 297 matches in the format so far and picking up 362 wickets to his name at an average of 21.65 and economy rate of 7.41.

#2 Harshal Patel

SRH pacer Harshal Patel was among the wickets in his first IPL game for the franchise. He made an impression in their first outing against Rajasthan, returning with figures of 2/34 from his four overs at an economy rate of 8.5.

The two wickets he took were big blows, including those of Sanju Samson (66) and Shimron Hetmyer (42). He is a genuine wicket-taker with 137 scalps from 107 games in the IPL at an average of 23.23 and an economy rate of 8.74.

On a high-scoring surface such as that in Hyderabad, having a wicket-taking bowler with variations and execution skills is certainly key, particularly in the T20 format.

#1 Shardul Thakur

All-rounder Shardul Thakur came in as a last-minute replacement for LSG after he was unsold during the IPL 2025 mega auction. Shardul adds immense value to this name which has been depleted of its fast-bowling attack.

Coming on the back of a successful Ranji Trophy season, where he picked up 35 wickets for Mumbai, he translated the same into the T20 format as well, beginning well with the ball for LSG.

He picked up two wickets, giving away 19 runs from two overs against Delhi. He dismissed top-order batters Jake Fraser McGurk and Abishek Porel in his very first over.

