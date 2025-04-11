IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s CSK vs KKR match ft. Ajinkya Rahane

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The two teams will face off on Friday, April 11.

It has been a tough season for CSK so far, with just one win from five games and four defeats. After winning their first game, they have lost four games in a row, with their batting not clicking at all.

Meanwhile, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have not had a solid start to their title defense either. They have just two wins in five matches coming into this game. Despite losing their previous game by a close margin, they will be confident to build on it against a struggling CSK side.

For Chennai, this is a crucial game at home. They will be desperate to put an end to their losing streak and return to winning ways. With both teams at a critical juncture, this is expected to be a thrilling contest.

Having said that, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 clash between CSK and KKR.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s CSK vs KKR match

IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

CSK brought Devon Conway into the XI from their fourth game, after he sat out for the first three matches. He could not do much against Delhi Capitals, scoring just 13 runs off 14 balls.

However, in their previous game against Punjab Kings, he scored a half-century, making 69 runs off 49 balls, including six fours and two sixes, before he was retired out.

However, with Chennai struggling as a batting unit, Conway scoring runs would give them some confidence. He can add some solidarity to the batting line-up. The left-hander will be expected to put up another solid performance against KKR.

#2 Venkatesh Iyer

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

KKR vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer finally seems to be finding his groove after failing in the first few matches. In their fourth game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he smashed a 29-ball 60 at a strike-rate of 206.9.

In their previous match against Lucknow, the left-hander played another quickfire knock, scoring 45 runs off 29 balls at a strike-rate of 155.17. It is crucial for KKR that their vice-captain is back in form.

India Cricket - Source: Getty

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane is leading from the front with the bat. He is their highest run-scorer this season so far, with 184 runs from five games at an average of 36.80 and a strike-rate of 160.

Rahane has struck a couple of half-centuries as well. He played a brilliant knock in their previous game against Lucknow despite the defeat, smashing 61 runs off just 35 balls with eight fours and two sixes.

The captain firing with the bat is a good sign for the defending champions, but they will now need to string a few wins together.

