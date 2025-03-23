IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s CSK vs MI match ft. Rohit Sharma

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 ooening game on Sunday, March 23. The rivals will face off at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK finished fifth last season and failed to make the playoffs by a narrow margin. They will be keen to bounce back amd make it to the top four this season. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians had a season to forget as they finished at the bottom of the table last year.

It will be a crucial clash for both teams, which makes it all the more exciting. Both teams have won the IPL trophy five times each and are the most successful franchises in the history of the league.

Talking about their batters, both teams have quality hitters and some big names in their respective squads. On a surface that can get slightly tricky to bat on, it will be important for batters from both teams to do well.

On that note, here are three batters who can score the most runs in this IPL 2025 match between CSK and MI.

Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s CSK vs MI match

#3 Tilak Varma

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Young Tilak Varma has become an integral part of the Mumbai Indians set-up over the last few seasons. In IPL 2024, he impressed with his batting despite a poor show from the team.

He scored 416 runs from 13 matches at an average of 41.60 and a strike rate of 149.64 with three half-centuries. Overall, he has played 38 games and has scored 1156 runs at an average of 39.86 at a strike rate of 146.32.

The left-hander has been impressive for India as well in his short T20I career so far. He has scored 749 runs from 25 games at an average of 49.93 and a strike rate of 155.07 with two hundreds and three fifties. Mumbai will want him to continue from where he left last year in this clash against CSK.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be leading CSK this season as well. He is another young gun who has become a key part of the team over the last few years. Gaikwad impressed in IPL 2024 with 583 runs from 14 games at an average of 53.00 and strike-rate of 141.16 with a century and four half-centuries.

Overall, the right-hander has played 66 matches for the franchise and has scored 2380 runs at an average of 41.75 at a strike rate of 136.86 with two hundreds as well.

Playing in familiar conditions at home should benefit Gaikwad, who will be expected to replicate his form from the previous season and lead from the front with the bat.

#1 Rohit Sharma

IPL 2023: Eliminator - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

After Rohit Sharma's brilliant knock in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy, expectations will be high from the former Mumbai Indians captain this time around. He seems to be in solid touch and will be vital against CSK in the season opener.

The right-hander is known for making the most of the powerplay overs and taking the attack to the bowlers. His positive intent upfront will be important to set the tone for batters coming in later on.

He had a decent season in IPL 2024, scoring 417 runs from 14 matches at an average of 32.07 and a strike rate of 150 with a hundred and a half-century each. He has amassed over 6600 runs in the IPL and brings immense experience to the table.

