IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s CSK vs PBKS match ft. Shreyas Iyer

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Chepauk on Wednesday, April 30. The last time these two teams met was earlier this season, with PBKS beating CSK by 18 runs in Mullanpur.

Batting first, Punjab had posted a huge total of 219/6 from their 20 overs. In reply, Chennai got close but eventually fell short as they were restricted to 201/5.

Punjab have a set opening combination and batting order, while there have been a few changes at the top for CSK. Moreover, the latter's batting has not clicked as a unit, which has been a major cause for their poor run this season.

Chennai are at the bottom of the table with just two wins from nine games. Meanwhile, Punjab are fifth with five wins from nine games. As the two teams meet again, here are the three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 fixture between CSK and PBKS.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s CSK vs PBKS match

Young batter Ayush Mhatre came in as a replacement for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out midway through the tournament. Mhatre has played just two games for CSK so far this season, but has been impressive.

He has scored 62 runs at an average of 31 and a strike-rate of 182.35, showing glimpses of his potential. In their last match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), he smashed a 19-ball 30, hitting six boundaries.

Opening the batting, the youngster has a bigger responsibility. While he has gotten good starts, he will be expected to convert them into a big score in their upcoming game against PBKS at home.

#2 Prabhsimran Singh

Another young opener in focus in this game will be PBKS batter Prabhsimran Singh. The right-hander lit the stage with his blistering knock in their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

He made 83 runs off just 49 balls, including six boundaries and as many sixes, at a strike-rate of 169.39. Prabhsimran has scored a total of 292 runs from nine innings this season at an average of 32.44 and a strike-rate of 168.78.

However, he has scored only two half-centuries and will have to be more consistent at the top. The young opener will be keen to build on his performance from the last match and play an impactful knock against CSK.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer began the tournament well but failed to build on it. However, in the previous encounter against his former franchise KKR, he appeared to be in good touch, making an unbeaten 25 off 16 balls with one boundary and a six.

Shreyas has scored 288 runs from nine innings so far this season and has an average of 48 with a strike-rate of 182.27. He also has three half-centuries to his name.

As the captain of the side, the onus will be on Shreyas to come good with the bat and put up a big performance in this vital match against CSK. Punjab will be keen to get those two points and strengthen their chances of making the playoffs.

