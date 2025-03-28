IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s CSK vs RCB match ft. Virat Kohli

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday, March 28, in the eighth match of IPL 2025. The contest will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Both teams come into this game having won their first matches of the season. In the tournament opener, RCB beat defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets at Eden Gardens. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in Chennai by four wickets.

Batters from both teams did well in their respective games and it will be important for them to carry on in this game as well. As compared to other tracks, spinners will have a key role to play in Chennai, which increases the importance of batting well here.

Top-order batters from both teams have performed well coming into this game. The spotlight will be on the likes of Virat Kohli, Rachin Ravindra, Phil Salt, and Ruturaj Gaikwad among others. That said, here are three batters who could score the most runs in today's CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 clash.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s CSK vs RCB match

#3 Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the front with the bat against Mumbai Indians. As they were chasing 156, Gaikwad scored a quick-fire fifty, slamming 53 runs off just 26 balls including six fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 203.85.

Having started well, he will be confident and this knock will boost his morale. Playing against RCB at the same venue means the knowledge of conditions could also play in favor of Gaikwad in this clash.

While he does not have a high average and strike-rate against RCB, it will be important for him to put the stats aside and look to carry on his current form. Gaikwad scoring at the top will be crucial for the hosts.

#2 Virat Kohli

CSK are an opposition that Virat Kohli loves scoring runs against in the IPL. He has scored over 1000 runs against them with nine half-centuries in the past encounters.

The star RCB batter began on a positive note against KKR. In the run-chase, he remained unbeaten on 59 off 36 deliveries, hitting four boundaries and three sixes at a strike-rate of 163.89.

On a wicket like that in Chennai, the role of a batter who can anchor the innings as well as score at a high strike-rate will be important. This is where Virat Kohli will come into play for RCB in this clash.

#1 Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra will be among CSK's biggest assets in this game as far as their batting is concerned. The left-hander played a similar role as Kohli did for RCB in their opening game.

Rachin slammed an unbeaten 65 off just 45 balls, hitting two fours and four sixes at a strike-rate of 144.44. He also hit the winning six as Chennai chased down 156 runs against Mumbai to win their first game.

The Kiwi batter was the leading run-getter in the 2025 Champions Trophy and he has carried his form into the IPL 2025 season as well. They will require him to step up at the top once again in this crucial fixture.

