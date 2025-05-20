IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s CSK vs RR match ft. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) face off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in their upcoming IPL game. The match will be played on Tuesday, May 20.

CSK were the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race this season. They continue to languish at the bottom of the table with three wins and six points from 12 games. This is their first game after IPL 2025's resumption after the season was temporarily suspended for a week earlier.

Meanwhile, RR played Punjab Kings (PBKS) after the resumption but suffered another close defeat by ten runs. It continues to be a disappointing season for them as well. They ninth on the table with three wins and six points from 13 matches. This is their last match of the season and they will be desperate to finish with a win.

Chennai will also be keen to grab a couple of wins and end their campaign on a positive note.

Ahead of the contest, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 clash between CSK and RR.

#3 Ayush Mhatre

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

Young Ayush Mhatre, coming in as a replacement player, has been impressive for CSK this season. He has played just five games and has scored 163 runs at an average of 32.60 and a strike-rate of 181.11 with a half-century as well.

He failed to score in their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before the break and was dismissed for a duck. The youngster will be keen to bounce back.

Moreover, Rajasthan's pace attack has not been as solid particularly in the powerplay overs. Mhatre will be eager to take the opportunity and score runs against their new ball attack at the top. The right-hander will look to get some runs under his belt and build his cofidence.

#2 Dewald Brevis

India Cricket - Source: Getty

Dewald Brevis has been a valuable addition to CSK, coming in as another replacement player midway through the season. He has scored 126 runs from four matches so far at an average of 31.50 and a strike-rate of 163.63, with a half-century to his name.

The right-hander struck his maiden IPL fifty in their last match against KKR. He smashed 52 runs off just 25 balls, including four boundaries and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 208, helping them win the game as well.

CSK will expect Brevis to carry the form as they play their first game after resumption. As they look for consecutive wins, the youngster will once again have a crucial role to play with the bat in the middle order.

2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in magnificent form with the bat this season. He is their leading run-getter with 523 runs from 13 matches at an average of 43.58 and a strike-rate of 158. The left-hander has six half-centuries so far this season.

In their previous game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), he once again played a brilliant knock at the top. Jaiswal scored 50 runs off just 25 balls hitting nine boundaries and a six at a strike-rate of 200.

He had failed to get going the last time they played CSK earlier this season. As RR play their last match of IPL 2025, Jaiswal will want to get another big score and help his side notch up a win to end their campaign on a positive note.

