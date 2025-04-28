IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s DC vs KKR match ft. KL Rahul

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Tuesday, April 29. The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Ad

DC's previous match was also at this venue against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where they faced a six-wicket loss. They have played nine matches and have six wins with three defeats so far, gathering 12 points.

Meanwhile, defending champions KKR have struggled this season. They have won only three matches so far and have lost five matches. Their previous game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) was eventually called off due to rain as the two teams shared a point each.

Ad

Trending

DC will want to bounce back after their previous defeat at home. For KKR, every game is a must-win if they want to keep their qualification hopes alive from this stage.

On that note, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 match.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s DC vs KKR match

#3 Faf du Plessis

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

DC opener Faf du Plessis returned to the side in the previous game against RCB after missing a few games. He struggled to get going with the bat in that game, making only 22 runs off 26 balls with two boundaries.

Ad

So far this season, Faf du Plessis has played only four matches, where he has scored 103 runs at an average of 25.75 and a strike-rate of 132.05 with a half-century to his name.

Delhi have had slight issues with their opening pair and the experience of the South African opener will be key here. He will be expected to return to form with the bat having played the previous game in similar conditions. The senior pro will have to come good at the top.

Ad

#2 Ajinkya Rahane

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been their best batter in a season where the team has not lived up to expectations as a batting unit. Rahane is their leading run-scorer with 271 runs from eight innings at an average of 38.71 and a strike-rate of 146.48.

Ad

The right-hander has three half-centuries to his name. In the previous game that he batted, Rahane scored a 36-ball 50, hitting five boundaries and a six at a strike-rate of 138.89.

For the defending champions to bounce back strong and win this game to keep their playoffs hopes alive, a lot will depend on how Rahane performances with the bat in this match. He will be eager to lead from the front and play a match-winning knock for his side.

Ad

#1 KL Rahul

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul has been in fine form for DC this season. He has scored the most runs for them, making 364 runs from eight matches at an average of 60.66 and a strike-rate of 146.18 with three fifties.

Ad

In the last game against RCB, Rahul struggled, scoring 41 runs off 39 balls, hitting three boundaries at a strike-rate of 105.13. However, having spent time on the wicket should give him confidence.

Given that they are playing at the same venue, knowing the conditions and how the surface played could work in his favor. KL Rahul will be expected to carry his form and play a big knock against KKR.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More