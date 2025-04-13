IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s DC vs MI match ft. KL Rahul

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, April 13. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is the venue for this clash.

DC is the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far. They have won all four of their games. The confidence will be high after beating the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in their previous match.

Meanwhile, it has been a tough and slow start for Mumbai, just like some of their previous seasons. They began with two defeats and bounced back with a win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, they lost their next two games and suffered a close 12-run defeat against RCB.

Both teams are filled with big names in batting, such as Jake Fraser McGurk, Faf Du Plessis, KL Rahul, and Tristan Stubbs for DC, and Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma for Mumbai.

On that note, let's look at three batters who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 match between DC and MI.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s DC vs MI match

#3 Suryakumar Yadav

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Suryakumar Yadav is among the senior players in the MI team. He has blown hot and cold so far this season with some significant performances. The right-hander has scored 199 runs from five games at an average of 49.75 and a strike-rate of 150.75 with a half-century.

In the previous game against RCB, though, Suryakumar Yadav struggled to get himself going, making just 28 runs off 26 balls while chasing 222. He will be under some pressure to deliver against DC.

With Mumbai struggling in the bottom half, they will need to win against Delhi to revive their campaign. Suryakumar Yadav will have to take responsibility and come good with the bat in this contest.

#2 Tilak Varma

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Tilak Varma, after being retired out recently, came up with a brilliant performance in the next match against RCB. The left-hander smacked a 29-ball 56, including four boundaries and as many sixes, with a strike-rate of 193.1.

He has been impressive overall this season, scoring 151 runs from four innings at an average of 37.75 and a strike-rate of 133.62. Tilka almost got Mumbai across the line in their previous game, as he batted with a sense of purpose.

He is a vital cog in their middle order, and with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Will Jacks not contributing at the top, the pressure to score will be more on him when they face an unbeaten DC side.

#1 KL Rahul

Net Sessions - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Star batter KL Rahul is in sensational form for DC. He missed their first game, but since his return, he has been scoring runs and contributing to their wins. The right-hander has made 185 runs from just three games at an average of 92.50 and a strike-rate of 169.72.

He has scored two half-centuries, including a match-winning unbeaten 93 against RCB in their previous game. Rahul scored 93 runs off just 53 balls, including seven fours and six maximums, at a strike-rate of 175.47.

He was criticized for his low strike rate in the IPL last year. This time around, Rahul has come out with better intent and aggression, displaying a different version of himself in this format.

