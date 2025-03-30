IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s DC vs SRH match ft. Travis Head

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 10th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, March 30. Visakhapatnam will host this contest between the two sides.

Ad

Delhi Capitals pulled off an incredible win in their first game as they chased down 210 after being reduced to 65/5 thanks to brilliant knocks from Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won their first game due to their explosive batting against Rajasthan Royals but lost their second match against Lucknow Super Giants. However, with a strong batting line-up like theirs, another high-scoring game could be on the cards here.

Ad

Trending

With big names and power-packed batting line-ups, both teams will want their top players to deliver with the bat in this contest. That said, here are three batters who could end up scoring the most runs in today's DC vs SRH IPL 2025 clash in Visakhapatnam.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s DC vs SRH match

#3 Faf du Plessis

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Saint Lucia Kings - Men's 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League - Source: Getty

Delhi Capitals will want their new signing Faf du Plessis to take more responsibility at the top in this game. They acquired the South African at his base price of ₹2 crore during the mega auction and made him their vice-captain as well.

Ad

The right-hander looked good in their first game against Lucknow where he scored 29 runs off 18 deliveries including three fours and two sixes at a strike-rate of 161.11. However, he failed to convert his start into a big score.

Faf du Plessis has been consistent in the last three seasons, scoring 438 runs in 2024, 730 runs in 2023, and 468 runs in 2022 when he played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). DC will need Du Plessis to fire at the top against Hyderabad and bring all his experience into play as a senior member of the team.

Ad

#2 Ishan Kishan

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

IPL 2025 could be a season of redemption for someone like Ishan Kishan. SRH spent a heavy sum of ₹11.25 crore during the mega auction ahead of the 2025 season to bring the left-hander into their set-up.

Ad

Kishan made it count in his very first IPL game for Hyderabad, where he slammed a magnificent unbeaten hundred against Rajasthan. The left-hander remained unbeaten on 106 runs off just 47 balls, smashing 11 fours and six maximums at a strike-rate of 225.53.

While he got out for a duck in the very next game, Ishan Kishan has shown from his intent that he means business, playing the attacking style of cricket that SRH's batters have been known for in the last few seasons of the IPL.

Ad

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Left-handed opener Travis Head has continued from where he left off in IPL 2024. He smashed 567 runs from 15 matches last year and played a key role in their run to the final.

Ad

Head has begun the 2025 season in a similar fashion, carrying on his explosive hitting at the top of the order. In their first game against Rajasthan, the SRH opener scored a quickfire 67 off just 31 balls at a strike-rate of 216.13. He got off to a solid start in their second game as well, scoring 47 off 28 balls at a strike-rate of 167.86.

They will expect him to carry on his form throughout the tournament and in this game against Delhi as they aim to return to winning ways.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback