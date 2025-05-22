IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s GT vs LSG match ft. Sai Sudharsan

Gujarat Titans (GT) are up against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their upcoming IPL 2025 fixture on Thursday, May 22. The two teams will meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
GT have already qualified for the playoffs and are at the top of the table. They have won nine out of their 12 matches and with just three defeats have 18 points. Gujarat come into this game on the back of a thumping 10-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous match.
On the other hand, LSG are eliminated from the race to make the playoffs. They are placed seventh on the table with five wins, seven defeats, and 10 points from 12 matches. LSG lost to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets in their last match, which ended their qualification hopes.
Gujarat will have their eyes set to finish in the top two and hold on to their top position in the league stage. As for Lucknow, they will be keen to end the season on a high after failing to qualify.
That said, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 clash between GT and LSG.
#3 Mitchell Marsh
LSG opener Mitchell Marsh is their second-highest run-getter so far this season. The right-hander has scored 443 runs from 11 innings at an average of 40.27 and a strike-rate of 157.09 with five half-centuries.
In their previous game against SRH, Marsh carried his good form with the bat. He struck 65 runs off just 39 balls, hitting six boundaries and four maximums at a strike-rate of 166.67.
As Lucknow now have nothing to lose, they will expect Marsh to continue expressing himself and carry his form in the game against GT. The right-hander will also be keen to add more runs to his tally in what has been an impressive season for him with the bat.
#2 Shubman Gill
GT skipper Shubman Gill continues his magnificent run both as a skipper and as a batter in this IPL 2025 season. He is their second-highest run-scorer with 601 runs from 12 innings at an average of 60.10 and a strike-rate of 155.69 with six half-centuries.
In their last outing against DC, Gill once again led from the front, slamming an unbeaten 93 off 53 balls, including three boundaries and seven maximums at a strike-rate of 175.47 as they easily chased down 200 runs.
The last time GT played LSG earlier this season, Shubman Gill scored a half-century in that game as well. The right-hander made 60 off just 38 balls with six boundaries and a six at a strike-rate of 157.89. Gill will be eager to continue scoring and leading from the front as they meet once again.
#1 Sai Sudharsan
GT opener Sai Sudharsan has had a stellar season with the bat so far and continues to impress one and all with his batting. The left-hander is the highest run-getter for his team with 617 runs from 12 innings at an average of 56.09 and a strike-rate of 156.99 with a century and five half-centuries.
In their last game against Delhi, Sudharsan smashed an unbeaten century, making 108 runs off 61 balls, where he struck 12 fours and four sixes at a strike-rate of 177.05.
Sai Sudharsan had also scored a fifty when Gujarat last played Lucknow earlier this season. He made 56 runs off 37 balls at a strike-rate of 151.35. He is in red hot form and GT will expect him to carry on the same as they aim to consolidate on their top position in the standings.
