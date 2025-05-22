IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s GT vs LSG match ft. Sai Sudharsan

Gujarat Titans (GT) are up against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their upcoming IPL 2025 fixture on Thursday, May 22. The two teams will meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ad

GT have already qualified for the playoffs and are at the top of the table. They have won nine out of their 12 matches and with just three defeats have 18 points. Gujarat come into this game on the back of a thumping 10-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous match.

On the other hand, LSG are eliminated from the race to make the playoffs. They are placed seventh on the table with five wins, seven defeats, and 10 points from 12 matches. LSG lost to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets in their last match, which ended their qualification hopes.

Ad

Trending

Gujarat will have their eyes set to finish in the top two and hold on to their top position in the league stage. As for Lucknow, they will be keen to end the season on a high after failing to qualify.

That said, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 clash between GT and LSG.

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty

LSG opener Mitchell Marsh is their second-highest run-getter so far this season. The right-hander has scored 443 runs from 11 innings at an average of 40.27 and a strike-rate of 157.09 with five half-centuries.

Ad

In their previous game against SRH, Marsh carried his good form with the bat. He struck 65 runs off just 39 balls, hitting six boundaries and four maximums at a strike-rate of 166.67.

As Lucknow now have nothing to lose, they will expect Marsh to continue expressing himself and carry his form in the game against GT. The right-hander will also be keen to add more runs to his tally in what has been an impressive season for him with the bat.

Ad

2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans - Source: Getty

GT skipper Shubman Gill continues his magnificent run both as a skipper and as a batter in this IPL 2025 season. He is their second-highest run-scorer with 601 runs from 12 innings at an average of 60.10 and a strike-rate of 155.69 with six half-centuries.

Ad

In their last outing against DC, Gill once again led from the front, slamming an unbeaten 93 off 53 balls, including three boundaries and seven maximums at a strike-rate of 175.47 as they easily chased down 200 runs.

The last time GT played LSG earlier this season, Shubman Gill scored a half-century in that game as well. The right-hander made 60 off just 38 balls with six boundaries and a six at a strike-rate of 157.89. Gill will be eager to continue scoring and leading from the front as they meet once again.

Ad

#1 Sai Sudharsan

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

GT opener Sai Sudharsan has had a stellar season with the bat so far and continues to impress one and all with his batting. The left-hander is the highest run-getter for his team with 617 runs from 12 innings at an average of 56.09 and a strike-rate of 156.99 with a century and five half-centuries.

Ad

In their last game against Delhi, Sudharsan smashed an unbeaten century, making 108 runs off 61 balls, where he struck 12 fours and four sixes at a strike-rate of 177.05.

Sai Sudharsan had also scored a fifty when Gujarat last played Lucknow earlier this season. He made 56 runs off 37 balls at a strike-rate of 151.35. He is in red hot form and GT will expect him to carry on the same as they aim to consolidate on their top position in the standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More