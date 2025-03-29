IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s GT vs MI match ft. Sai Sudharsan

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) face off in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday, March 29. The fixture will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT suffered an 11-run loss in their opening game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the same venue. Punjab put up a massive total of 243/5 after batting first. Gujarat put up a strong effort and came close but fell short in the end, finishing at 232/5.

On the other hand, MI also faced a loss in their opening match of the IPL 2025 season against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Batting first, Mumabi scored 155/9 from their 20 overs. However, CSK chased it down in 19.1 overs with four wickets to spare.

Therefore, both Gujarat and Mumbai are looking for their first win of IPL 2025, which makes this clash all the more exciting. Both teams are filled with talented batters who have proven themselves with their performances in the past.

That said, let us take a look at three such batters who could score the most runs in today's match between GT and MI.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s GT vs MI match

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma has been a consistent performer for the franchise since his debut in the 2022 season. He scored 397 runs in 2022 from 14 games, 343 runs in 2023 from 11 games and 416 runs from 13 matches last year.

In their opening game this year against CSK, the left-hander played a decent hand with the bat. He scored 31 runs off 25 balls, where he hit two fours and as many sixes. However, he failed to convert it into a big score.

Nonetheless, Tilak looked good in his short innings and Mumbai will hope for him to come good against GT, building on his start against Chennai.

#2 Jos Buttler

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

English wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler struggled for form in the limited-overs tour of India and the 2025 Champions Trophy. While there were question marks on whether he would do well in IPL 2025, Buttler began the season with a solid half-century.

Playing for GT against Punjab Kings, Buttler scored 54 runs off 33 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes, at a strike-rate of 163.64. He scored 359 runs from 11 matches last year and has been among the consistent run-getters in the IPL over the last few seasons.

While Buttler used to open the batting at Rajasthan Royals, he walked in to bat at No. 3 for Gujarat. However, the change in position did not affect him as he scored a half-century, as mentioned above.

#1 Sai Sudharsan

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

Young Sai Sudharsan continues to prove his worth in the IPL. Opening the batting for GT, he kept them alive in the chase against Punjab with his 41-ball 74, which included five fours and six maximums, at a strike-rate of 180.49.

The left-hander impressed last season, where he amassed 527 runs from 12 games at an average of 47.90 and a strike-rate of 141.28. Sudharsan has built on his performances from the previous season, starting impressively this year as well.

Against MI, he will hold the key to Gujarat's batting alongside the likes of skipper Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler at the top of the order.

