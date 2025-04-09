IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s GT vs RR match ft. Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are up against each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The fixture is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9.

GT have had an incredible campaign coming into this contest. They did not start well, having lost their opening game. However, they went on to beat Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next three games and are on a winning streak heading into this game.

RR, on other hand, also seem to be getting their campaign back on track after suffering defeats in both of their opening matches. They beat Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, coming into this clash on a two-match winning run.

Both teams have some solid batters in their line-ups. As they go up against each other, it will be a battle between the two batting units. With both teams looking to maintain their winning streak, this is set to be an exciting contest.

On that note, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's GT vs RR IPL 2025 match.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s GT vs RR match

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal had failed to fire in the first three games with the bat. However, the left-hander made a solid comeback in the previous match against Punjab Kings, setting the platform for their big total.

He scored a 45-ball 67 including three fours and five sixes at a strike-rate of 148.89. RR went on to post a total of 205/4 and won the game by 50 runs in the end. This knock will give Jaiswal confidence moving forward in the season.

RR will want him to build on the same and produce another fine effort in the match against GT in Ahmedabad. Jaiswal will be keen to not look back from hereon and continue scoring runs.

#2 Sai Sudharsan

Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

GT opener Sai Sudharsan had a rare failure in their previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He scored just five runs off nine balls. The left-hander has been immensly consistent and is in good form this season as well.

So far, Sai Sudharsan has scored 191 runs from four games at an average of 47.75 and a strike-rate of 150.39 with two half-centuries to his name. He has been a key factor for their splendid run heading into this contest.

Gujarat will hope that his failure against Hyderabad is just a one-off and that he returns to scoring runs at the top. Playing at home, Sudharsan will be keen to put up an impressive performance once again.

2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

GT captain Shubman Gill has been leading the side extremely well as captain but had not quite come to the party with the bat. He began well with a 14-ball 33 against Punjab Kings and had decent scores of 38 and 14 against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, respectively.

However, in their previous game against Hyderabad, Shubman Gill stepped up with the bat and played a captain's knock. He scored an unbeaten 61 off just 43 balls, including nine fours at a strike-rate of 141.86.

From four games, he has scored 146 runs at an average of 48.66 and a strike-rate of 148.97. Gill scoring an unbeaten fifty in the last game is a huge boost for Gujarat as they look to continue their dominant run.

