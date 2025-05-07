IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s KKR vs CSK match ft. Ayush Mhatre

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Eden Gardens in their upcoming IPL 2025 match. The game is set to be played on Wednesday, May 7.

Ad

KKR have five wins and as many defeats from 11 matches. With 11 points, they are still alive in the race for the playoffs. They have won their last two games to keep themselves in the hunt. Their previous match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) ended in a narrow one-run victory.

Meanwhile, CSK are already eliminated from the playoffs race and became the first team to be eliminated this season. They are at the very bottom of the table with just two wins and nine defeats from 11 games. Their last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended in a two-run loss.

Ad

Trending

This is a crucial game for KKR who are in a must-win position to remain in contention to qualify. As for CSK, they will play for pride and look to string in a few wins to end the season on a positive note.

That said, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 clash.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s KKR vs CSK match

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane continues to be their leading-run scorer this season with 327 runs from 10 innings at an average of 36.33 and a strike-rate of 146.63 with three half-centuries.

Ad

In their last match against Rajasthan, Rahane made 30 runs off 24 balls, hitting a boundary and a couple of sixes. It was a decent knock in the middle but he will be keen to convert the start into a big score.

Against CSK at home in a crucial clash, Rahane will have to lead from the front not only as skipper but also with the bat. He will be eager to make a significant contribution and score vital runs in this game.

Ad

#2 Angkrish Raghuvanshi

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

Young Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been a bright spot for KKR this season. He has shown his potential and is their second-highest run-getter after Rahane. He has scored 285 runs from nine innings at an average of 40.71 and a strike-rate of 146.15 with a half-century.

Ad

He looked good in the last game against Rajasthan. The right-hander made 44 runs off 31 balls including five boundaries at a strike-rate of 141.94. He will be disappointed to not have converted the start into a bigger score after batting well.

However, it will give him confidence going into the game against CSK, where he will be expected to carry his form with the bat in a vital fixture.

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

Coming in as a replacement player, 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre has impressed one and all with his batting skills. Having played just four games for CSK this season, he has scored 163 runs at an average of 40.75 and a strike-rate of 185.22.

Ad

In the game against RCB, the youngster kept them in control right throughout during a big run-chase, showing composure and maturity under pressure at such a young age. He struck 94 runs off just 48 balls, hitting nine boundaries and five sixes at a strike-rate of 195.83.

He was unfortunate to have missed out on his maiden IPL hundred. However, his performance comes as a huge boost for CSK. Mhatre will want to build on his previous knock and deliver once again when his team faces KKR.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More