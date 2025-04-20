IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s MI vs CSK match ft. Tilak Varma

Arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, April 20. The iconic Wankhede Stadium will host this clash.
When the two sides earlier met this season, CSK beat MI by four wickets in Chennai. Batting first, Mumbai could only get to 155/9 from their 20 overs as the home team chased it down in 19.1 overs.
As they meet again in the reverse fixture, MI will be keen to avenge their loss, this time playing in their own backyard. They have recently gained some momentum in their campaign with two consecutive wins coming into this clash. Mumbai have three wins and four defeats from seven games.
On the other hand, CSK will want to make it two out of two against their arch-rivals. After losing five games in a row, they put an end to their losing streak with a victory over Lucknow Super Giants in their last match.
Ahead of this thrilling encounter between two of the most successful teams in IPL history, here are three players who could score the most runs in this clash.
3 players who could score the most runs in today’s MI vs CSK match
#3 Rachin Ravindra
CSK opener Rachin Ravindra looked good in their previous game against Lucknow Super Giants. He scored 37 runs off 22 balls including five boundaries at a strike-rate of 168.18 before being dismissed.
While the left-hander started off well, he has not been consistent and has appeared off color for most of the season so far. He has scored 186 runs from seven games at an average of 31 and a strike-rate of 132.85.
However, his knock in the last game will give him confidence coming into this clash against MI. CSK will hope for him to convert the start into a big score at the Wankhede Stadium.
#2 Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav is MI's leading run-getter in this season so far. He has scored 265 runs from seven games at an average of 44.16 and a strike-rate of 151.42. The right-hander is in solid form and has played a crucial role in the middle order with the bat.
Mumbai were chasing 163 runs in their previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Coming in to bat at number four, Suryakumar Yadav played a short yet effective knock off 26 runs. He took 15 deliveries and hit two fours and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 173.33.
Against CSK, Mumbai will want Suryakumar Yadav to bat the way he has and build on the cameo from the previous game. They will need a big knock from one of their experienced players in this match.
#1 Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma has been among MI's top batters this season with Suryakumar Yadav. He has scored 231 runs from six innings at an average of 46.20 and a strike-rate of 141.71 with two half-centuries.
In the previous game against Hyderabad, he scored an unbeaten 21 off 17 balls including two fours and finished the game as they were chasing only 163 runs for a win.
Tilak Varma scoring the way he has been is a huge boost for the middle order for Mumbai, with the top order being slightly unstable so far. Against CSK, it will be crucial for him to play with positive intent like he has and produce another big knock.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS