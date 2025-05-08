IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s PBKS vs DC match ft. Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala in the 58th IPL 2025 match. The game is scheduled to be played on Thursday, May 8.
PBKS are in fine form heading into this game, having won both of their last two matches. Their previous game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) resulted in a 37-run win, which has taken them to 15 points and closer to qualification. They now have seven wins and three defeats from 11 matches.
On the other hand, Delhi Capitals continue in the race. They were lucky to get a point after their previous game was washed out due to rain. Delhi had put only 133/7 on the board after batting first against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). DC now have 13 points with six wins from 11 games.
While a win here will take PBKS to the top of the table, it is also a must-win game for Delhi to keep their playoffs hopes alive, setting this up for a cracking contest.
That said, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 fixture.
3 players who could score the most runs in today’s PBKS vs DC match
#3 KL Rahul
Star DC batter KL Rahul failed to get going in their last match against SRH. He managed to score just ten runs from 14 balls with a boundary.
However, he is their leading run-scorer this season and has been in fine form with the bat overall. The right-hander has made 381 runs from ten innings at an average of 47.62 and a strike-rate of 142.16 with three half-centuries to his name.
Rahul has played for PBKS in the past and will be aware of the conditions in Dharamsala. Moreover, he has performed better playing away from home this season and will back himself to bounce back in this crucial game for Delhi Capitals.
#2 Prabhsimran Singh
Prabhsimran Singh has gone past his skipper Shreyas Iyer's tally and is the leading run-scorer for PBKS heading into this game. The opener has made 437 runs from 11 innings at an average of 39.72 and a strike-rate of 170.03 with four half-centuries.
He is in terrific form as he gears up to face DC in the upcoming clash. In Punjab's last match against LSG, he smashed 91 off just 48 balls, hitting six fours and seven sixes at a strike-rate of 189.58.
While he missed out on a hundred, he will take confidence from his knock and will want to replicate his performance in this game as Punjab look to move to the top of the table.
#1 Shreyas Iyer
PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer continues to lead the side well and also deliver as a batter. The right-hander scored a quick-fire 25-ball 45, smashing four boundaries and two sixes, in their last game against LSG.
Overall, Shreyas Iyer has made 405 runs from 11 innings at an average of 50.62 and a strike-rate of 180.80 with four half-centuries. The responsibility will be on him to continue performing with the bat.
