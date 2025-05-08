IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s PBKS vs DC match ft. Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala in the 58th IPL 2025 match. The game is scheduled to be played on Thursday, May 8.

Ad

PBKS are in fine form heading into this game, having won both of their last two matches. Their previous game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) resulted in a 37-run win, which has taken them to 15 points and closer to qualification. They now have seven wins and three defeats from 11 matches.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals continue in the race. They were lucky to get a point after their previous game was washed out due to rain. Delhi had put only 133/7 on the board after batting first against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). DC now have 13 points with six wins from 11 games.

Ad

Trending

While a win here will take PBKS to the top of the table, it is also a must-win game for Delhi to keep their playoffs hopes alive, setting this up for a cracking contest.

That said, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 fixture.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s PBKS vs DC match

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty

Star DC batter KL Rahul failed to get going in their last match against SRH. He managed to score just ten runs from 14 balls with a boundary.

Ad

However, he is their leading run-scorer this season and has been in fine form with the bat overall. The right-hander has made 381 runs from ten innings at an average of 47.62 and a strike-rate of 142.16 with three half-centuries to his name.

Rahul has played for PBKS in the past and will be aware of the conditions in Dharamsala. Moreover, he has performed better playing away from home this season and will back himself to bounce back in this crucial game for Delhi Capitals.

Ad

#2 Prabhsimran Singh

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty

Prabhsimran Singh has gone past his skipper Shreyas Iyer's tally and is the leading run-scorer for PBKS heading into this game. The opener has made 437 runs from 11 innings at an average of 39.72 and a strike-rate of 170.03 with four half-centuries.

Ad

He is in terrific form as he gears up to face DC in the upcoming clash. In Punjab's last match against LSG, he smashed 91 off just 48 balls, hitting six fours and seven sixes at a strike-rate of 189.58.

While he missed out on a hundred, he will take confidence from his knock and will want to replicate his performance in this game as Punjab look to move to the top of the table.

Ad

#1 Shreyas Iyer

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer continues to lead the side well and also deliver as a batter. The right-hander scored a quick-fire 25-ball 45, smashing four boundaries and two sixes, in their last game against LSG.

Overall, Shreyas Iyer has made 405 runs from 11 innings at an average of 50.62 and a strike-rate of 180.80 with four half-centuries. The responsibility will be on him to continue performing with the bat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More