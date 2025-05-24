IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s PBKS vs DC match ft. Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are up against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL 2025 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, May 24.

PBKS have already qualified for the playoffs this season, doing so for the first time since 2014. They are third on the table with eight wins and 17 points from 12 matches. This is a crucial game for Punjab as they now fight to finish in the top two ahead of the playoffs.

As for DC, it has been a disappointing season as they were eliminated from the playoffs race after a loss in their last match. Despite starting the tournament with four wins in a row, they failed to carry the momentum forward. This is their last game of the season and they will be keen to finish on a positive note.

With Punjab eyeing a top-two finish and Delhi looking to finish with a win, an exciting battle is on the cards. That said, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 fixture between PBKS and DC.

#3 Prabhsimran Singh

Young PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh has been in great touch this season. He has been among their key performers with the bat, playing a huge role in their qualification. He is their highest run-scorer this season with 458 runs from 12 innings at an average of 38.16 and a strike-rate of 171.53.

The right-hander has scored four half-centuries as well this season so far. In their last match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), he scored 21 runs off 10 balls, hitting three boundaries and a six at a strike-rate of 210. However, he failed to convert the start into a big score.

The last time these two teams played, the match was abandoned and rescheduled. In that game, Prabhsimran had smashed a brilliant fifty. He will be eager to repeat his performance from that game.

Star DC batter KL Rahul is their leading run-getter so far this season. The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 504 runs from 12 innings at an average of 56 and a strike-rate of 148.67.

The right-hander has also struck a hundred and three half-centuries this season. In their last game against Mumbai Indians (MI) which was a must-win game, Rahul failed to score big. He looked good, making 11 runs off six balls at a strike-rate of 183.33, but could not carry on for long.

Playing their last match of the season against PBKS, Rahul will be eager to play a big knock and help his team end the season with a win after failing to qualify. He has had an impressive season himself and will want to cap it off with a solid performance.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer is having a dream season as both the skipper and a batter. He has captained Punjab successfully and led them to the playoffs as well. Shreyas is also their second-highest run-getter with 435 runs from 12 innings at an average of 48.33 and a strike-rate of 174.69.

Shreyas has four half-centuries to his name this season so far. In their previous clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR), the right-hander made 30 runs off 25 balls, hitting five boundaries.

As they gear up to face DC, Shreyas will have an impotant role to play with the bat in the middle. PBKS are in contention to make the top two, making this a must-win game for them.

