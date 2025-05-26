IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s PBKS vs MI match ft. Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) face each other in their IPL 2025 match on Monday, May 26. The game will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

PBKS are placed second on the table. They have eight wins, four defeats, and 17 points from 13 matches. Punjab are among the four teams that have qualified for the playoffs this season. They will want to keep their chances of finishing in the top two alive with a win in this game.

On the other hand, MI are placed fourth on the table. They have eight wins, five defeats, and 16 points from 13 games. Mumbai became the fourth and final team to qualify for the playoffs. A win in this game will also keep them in contention for finishing in the top two.

This being the final league game for both teams and an important one to have a chance for a top-two finish, it is set up for an interesting clash.

That said, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 match between PBKS and MI.

Young PBKS opener Priyansh Arya has been an exceptional performer for his side this season. He has played a key role for them with the bat, contributing to their successful season so far. The right-hander is their third-highest run-scorer this season with 362 runs from 13 innings at an average of 27.84 and a strike-rate of 184.69.

He has slammed a hundred and one half-century so far this season. In their last match against Delhi Capitals (DC), he failed to get going, making just six runs off nine balls with one boundary.

In an important game, keeping in mind a chance to finish in the top two, PBKS will want Priyansh Arya to find his form and deliver at the top. The young batter will himself be keen to get a big score going into the playoffs.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer is having one of his best IPL seasons with the bat. He has also been successful as a leader, guiding his side to the playoffs. Shreyas is their highest run-getter so far with 488 runs from 13 innings at an average of 48.80 and a strike-rate of 172.43.

The right-hander has made five half-centuries, including one in their previous game against Delhi. He scored 53 runs off 34 balls, hitting five boundaries and two sixes at a strike-rate of 155.88.

The onus will be on Shreyas to deliver once again as captain of the side and play an impactful knock in the middle. He will have to carry on his form and play a match-winning innings for this team against Mumbai in a crucial game.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

Star MI batter Suryakumar Yadav has been in terrific form with the bat this season. He is their highest run-getter with 583 runs from 13 innings at an average of 72.87 and a strike-rate of 170.46 with four half-centuries to his name.

In their last match against Delhi Capitals, Suryakumar Yadav displayed his class, smashing an unbeaten 73 off just 43 balls, including seven boundaries and four sixes at a strike-rate of 169.77 to take them to 180/5.

On the back of his brilliant knock, MI registered a dominating 59-run win and sealed their spot in the playoffs. As they face PBKS in an important game, Suryakumar will be expected to repeat his heroics with the bat.

