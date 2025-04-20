IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s PBKS vs RCB match ft. Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings (PBKS) host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their reverse fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, April 20. The two teams just recently played on Friday, April 18, in Bengaluru.

Ad

It was a rain-curtailed game where RCB batted first and posted a fighting score of 95/9 from 14 overs thanks to a blistering unbeaten 26-ball 50 from Tim David. However, it did not prove to be enough as his efforts eventually went in vain.

RCB fought hard but the runs on the board were not enough as PBKS got over the line in 12.1 overs with five wickets to spare. This time around, Bengaluru will look to avenge their defeat while Punjab will want to keep their winning run going.

Ad

Trending

Notably, Bengaluru have won all four of their games this season playing away from home so far. For Punjab, this will be an opportunity to break Bengaluru's away winning streak.

The game on Friday has set this up perfectly for another cracking contest. That said, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 match between PBKS and RCB.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s PBKS vs RCB match

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

Young PBKS batter Nehal Wadhera has been impressive with the bat this season. In the previous game against RCB when things got slightly tricky for Punjab in the chase, he scored an unbeaten 33 off 19 balls including three boundaries and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 173.68 to take them home.

Ad

Wadhera has scored 184 runs from six games so far at an average of 46 and a strike-rate of 149.59 with a half-century to his name. He has been key to their batting order in the middle.

His match-winning knock against RCB will give him confidence. The left-hander will be eager to deliver in the same manner as they face the same opposition once again.

#2 Virat Kohli

2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

Virat Kohli failed to get going once again at home this season for RCB. He managed to score just one run against PBKS on Friday. However, he has batted well in games away from home.

Ad

Kohli is the leading run-scorer for the side this season with 249 runs from seven games at an average of 49.80 and a strike-rate of 141.47. He has scored three half-centuries and all of them have come in away matches.

RCB will be eager to bounce back from the loss and draw level against Punjab. Virat Kohli will be itching to make a comeback as well and get back among the runs in Mullanpur.

Ad

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer also failed to score in the last game. He made just seven runs off 10 balls in the chase. However, he is their leading run-getter with 257 runs from seven matches at an average of 51.40 and a strike-rate of 194.69.

Ad

Shreyas has scored three half-centuries and has been consistent more often than not. He has led the team well as a captain and has also led from the front with the bat.

Punjab have won their last two games and will want to continue their run when they play RCB in the reverse fixture at home. Shreyas, who missed out in the previous game with the bat, will want to come good this time around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More