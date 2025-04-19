IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s RR vs LSG match ft. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) meet in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Saturday, April 19. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will play host to this contest.

RR have lost their last three games coming into this clash. They have just two wins from seven matches and are struggling this season. They failed to finish a game that was in their hands against Delhi Capitals, which eventually went to the Super Over and resulted in a loss for them.

On the other hand, LSG have had a better run so far this season. They have four wins and three losses from seven games. Their last game against Chennai Super Kings ended in a five-wicket defeat, ending their three-match winning streak.

With both RR and LSG having lost their previous matches and looking for a win, this is set to be a thrilling contest between the two sides. On that note, here are three players who can score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 encounter between RR and LSG.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s RR vs LSG match

Mitchell Marsh has been among the top performers with the bat for Lucknow Super Giants this season. The right-hander, playing just as a batter, has been valuable to the team so far. He is among their consistent run-scorers.

Marsh has scored 295 from from six innings at an average of 49.16 and a strike-rate of 171.51 with as many as four half-centuries, highlighting his consistency with the bat. He looked decent in their previous game against Chennai, making 30 runs off 25 balls with two fours and as many sixes.

Against RR, Lucknow will want Mitchell Marsh to continue firing at the top and give them a solid start with the bat up the order as they aim to return to winning ways.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the leading run-getter for RR this season. Despite their defeat against Delhi Capitals in the last game, Jaiswal dislayed good form at the top. He took the attack to Mitchell Starc, showing his skills and positive mindset as well.

The left-hander scored 51 runs off 37 balls, hitting three fours and four sixes at a strike-rate of 137.84. Jaiswal will be kicking himself for not having played longer and taken his team over the line.

He has scored 233 runs from seven games at an average of 33.28 and a strike-rate of 138.69 with three half-centuries. Among their key players, he will be keen to carry his form from the last game.

#1 Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran has been in red hot form in this IPL season. He is LSG's leading run-getter and has led their charge with the bat. Pooran has already amassed 357 runs from seven games at an average of 59.50 and a strike-rate of 208.77 with four fifties to his name.

The left-hander had one of his rare failures this season against Chennai Super Kings where he made just eight runs off nine balls with two fours. LSG have relied on Pooran at the top of the order.

The fiery and explosive batter will be eager to return to form and get among the runs when his side faces Rajasthan in Jaipur. Him firing will be crucial for LSG to register a victory.

