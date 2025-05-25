IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s SRH vs KKR match ft. Abhishek Sharma

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take each other on at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game will be played on Sunday, May 25.

SRH won their previous game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 42 runs in a high-scoring game. They are placed eighth on the table with five wins and 11 points from 13 games. Hyderabad are already out of the race to make the playoffs.

Defending champions KKR also played RCB in their last match which was abandoned due to rain without the toss taking place as well. However, in the game before that, they played Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and lost by two wickets. The Knight Riders are seventh on the table with five wins and 12 points from 13 games. They are also eliminated from the playoffs race.

Both teams played the final last year but are eliminated this year, failing to make the top four. On that note, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 clash between SRH and KKR.

#3 Ajinkya Rahane

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane is the team's leading run-scorer this season with 375 runs from 11 innings at an average of 37.50 and a strike-rate of 146.48 with three half-centuries to his name.

In their game against CSK, Rahane played a solid knock. The right-hander made 48 runs off 33 balls, hitting four boundaries and two sixes at a strike-rate of 145.45. He fell short of a well-deserved fifty and could not carry on to make it a big innings.

In their last game of the season against SRH, the skipper will be keen to lead from the front both as captain and with the bat. Kolkata will need their captain to fire as they aim to finish with a win.

#2 Heinrich Klaasen

Wicket-keeper batter Heinrich Klaasen has been among the runs for SRH this season. The right-hander is their second-highest run-getter with 382 runs from 12 innings at an average of 34.72 and a strike-rate of 157.20 with a half-century as well.

In their last match against RCB, Klaasen scored 24 runs off 13 balls, hitting two fours and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 184.62. Unfortunately, he failed to convert his start into a big score but looked in good touch with the bat.

Klaasen has been a key asset in their middle order this season. As they play KKR in their final game of the tournament, he will be keen to finish with a brilliant performance and make a contribution in a winning cause.

#1 Abhishek Sharma

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma has scored the most runs for his team with the bat this season. The left-hander has accumulated 407 runs from 12 innings at an average of 33.91 and a strike-rate of 192.89 with a hundred and two half-centuries.

In their last game against RCB, Abhishek Sharma got off to a terrific start, smashing 34 runs off just 17 balls, hitting three boundaries and as many sixes at a strike-rate of 200. However, the left-hander could not convert his start into a big score and was dismissed.

Against KKR in their final game, Abhishek will also want to finish with a big score and a match-winning performance with the bat. SRH will expect the star batter to get them off to a fine start once again, as he did in the previous game.

