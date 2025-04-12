IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s SRH vs PBKS match ft. Shreyas Iyer

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have had contrasting campaigns this season. They are set to clash in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture on Saturday, April 12.

SRH, who played the final last year, began with a 44-run win over Rajasthan Royals. However, they have struggled ever since and are at the bottom of the table with just two points. They have lost their last four games coming into this clash.

On the other hand, a change in head coach and captaincy is working wonders for PBKS so far. They have managed to win three out of their four games. After winning their first two games, they lost the third against Rajasthan. However, they were quick to turn things around with a win over Chennai Super Kings.

SRH have a power-packed batting line-up. However, they have failed to click as a collective batting unit. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have had valuable contributions from their Indian batters so far.

That said, here are three players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 game between SRH and PBKS.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s SRH vs PBKS match

#3 Heinrich Klaasen

Big names in SRH's top order like Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Ishan Kishan have failed to fire in the last few games. However, Heinrich Klaasen has played some small but crucial knocks down the order.

In fact, he is now their highest run-getter so far with 152 runs from five games at an average of 30.40 and a strike-rate of 168.88. He scored a 19-ball 27 in the last match at a strike-rate of 142.11 and looked in good touch.

Should the top order fail to get going again, Klaasen will have an important role to play with the bat against an in-form PBKS team as SRH look to break their losing streak.

PBKS began their campaign with a win over Gujarat Titans. Young opener Priyansh Arya, playing his first IPL season, impressed in their opening game itself with a 23-ball 47 at the top.

However, it was in their previous game against Chennai Super Kings that he showed his true potential. The 24-year-old smashed his maiden IPL century in just his fourth game. He scored 103 runs off 42 balls hitting seven fours and nine sixes at a strike-rate of 245.24.

Priyansh Arya will be keen to build on his century and play another match-winning knock against SRH. He has scored 158 runs from four games so far at an average of 39.50 and a strike-rate of 210.66.

#1 Shreyas Iyer

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer has begun the campaign on a solid note as skipper. He has also made some valuable contributions with the bat. Shreyas has scored 168 runs from four games at an average of 84.00 and a strike-rate of 200.

He has two half-centuries but has failed to make a big score in the last two games. Shreyas made only 10 runs against Rajasthan Royals and nine against Chennai Super Kings.

Having begun well, the PBKS skipper will be keen to get back among the runs and produce a big knock to lead from the front in this contest. For Punjab to continue winning, it will be important for him to fire once again.

