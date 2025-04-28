IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can DC qualify for the playoffs after their 6-wicket loss against RCB?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) juggernaut came short against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as they went down by six wickets on Sunday (April 27) at the Arun Jaitely International Stadium in Delhi.
Batting first, the Capitals were quick off the blocks but slowed down in the middle. KL Rahul (41 off 39) anchored the innings, while a flourish towards the end by Tristan Stubbs (34 off 18) ensured that DC got to 162-8 at the end of their 20 overs.
RCB had a shaky start to their chase, losing three quick wickets for 26, but a handy knock from Krunal Pandya (73 off 47) followed by a composed knock by Virat Kohli (51 off 47), ensured that RCB got over the line.
Mumbai Indians' win against Lucknow Super Giants earlier in the day had pushed DC down to third in the points table. Their defeat to RCB, their third this season, sees them drop to fourth. DC has five games in hand, and considering they need 16 points to qualify, two wins in five games should seal their playoff berth.
Given DC's impressive form at the start of the tournament, their probability of qualifying with 14 points is high, needing only one more win. They also have a very good chance of making it to the top of the table if they win four of their next five contests and hope that a few results concerning MI, RCB and Gujarat Titans go in their favour.
DC to play twice at home towards the end of the season
Delhi Capitals will look to end their home leg on a memorable note while also looking to boost their chances of making the playoffs. They take on Kolkata Knight Riders on April 29, followed by Gujarat Titans on May 11, which will be their last home game of the season.
DC take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Hyderabad on May 5, Punjab Kings at Dharamshala on May 8 and cap off their eague stage campaign against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on May 15.
